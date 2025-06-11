India sees 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,121

India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Of the six fatalities, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra. Among the deceased, one was a 43-year-old male with a compromised immune system. The other victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.

Health experts have advised against a mass booster vaccination campaign amid the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, urging instead a targeted approach focused on high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic illnesses.

Kerala continues to top the Covid-19 chart among states, reporting 2,223 active cases. It also logged the most new infections in the past 24 hours, with 170 fresh cases. Gujarat followed with 114 new cases, pushing its active tally to 1,223. Delhi, too, witnessed a rise, with active cases reaching 757.

Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort.

In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance.

Experts also stressed the importance of continuing Covid-appropriate behaviour, including mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places. Government issues advisory, urges caution

Citing widespread hybrid immunity, developed through prior infections and substantial vaccine coverage, they argue that additional doses for the general public are not necessary at this point.

Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.

The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.