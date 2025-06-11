Home / Health / India sees 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,121

Of the six fatalities, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra

Kerala continues to top the Covid-19 chart among states, reporting 2,223 active cases (Photo: AdobeStock)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 7,121 with 306 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Wednesday. Six deaths were also recorded during the same period.
 
Of the six fatalities, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra. Among the deceased, one was a 43-year-old male with a compromised immune system. The other victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions. 
 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Statewise Data

Kerala continues to top the Covid-19 chart among states, reporting 2,223 active cases. It also logged the most new infections in the past 24 hours, with 170 fresh cases. Gujarat followed with 114 new cases, pushing its active tally to 1,223. Delhi, too, witnessed a rise, with active cases reaching 757.
 
State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 2,223 +170 3
Maharashtra 615 +2 1
Gujarat 1,223 +114 0
Delhi 757 +66 0
West Bengal 747    
Karnataka 459 -100 2
Tamil Nadu 204 -3 0

Experts recommend targeted protection over mass booster drive

Health experts have advised against a mass booster vaccination campaign amid the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, urging instead a targeted approach focused on high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic illnesses.
 
Citing widespread hybrid immunity, developed through prior infections and substantial vaccine coverage, they argue that additional doses for the general public are not necessary at this point. 
 
Experts also stressed the importance of continuing Covid-appropriate behaviour, including mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places. Government issues advisory, urges caution
 
In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance.
 
Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort. 
 
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.
 

Topics :CoronavirusBS Web ReportsCOVID-19Coronavirus TestsHealthcare in IndiaHealth with BS

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

