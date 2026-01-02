Hypothermia in elderly: Winter safety measures every family should know

Winter can be dangerous for older adults. While cold waves often bring warnings about outdoor exposure, many cases of hypothermia in the elderly develop indoors, at temperatures families may consider harmless. Doctors say age-related changes in the body, chronic illnesses and commonly used medicines all combine to make seniors more vulnerable, often without obvious warning signs.

Why older adults are more vulnerable to hypothermia

“Normal ageing lowers the resting body temperature and reduces sensitivity to cold,” explains Dr Pankaj Soni, Principal Director – Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, New Delhi. As a result, protective responses such as shivering, narrowing of blood vessels and metabolic heat production become slower and weaker.

This means even mildly cold weather, especially in underheated homes, can push older adults into hypothermia. Limited mobility, frailty and existing health problems further increase the risk, often without the person realising what is happening. Dr Sunil Rana, Associate Director and Head – Internal Medicine at Asian Hospital, adds that ageing reduces natural insulation. Loss of muscle and fat allows heat to escape more easily, while blood vessels react less efficiently, causing the skin to lose warmth faster. What changes in ageing bodies affect heat regulation? Several age-related changes make it harder for seniors to stay warm:

Reduced muscle and metabolism: Muscle loss (sarcopenia) lowers shivering heat, while a slower metabolic rate means less internal warmth is generated. Weaker shivering responses: Older adults often shiver later and less intensely, delaying heat production when temperatures fall. Impaired circulation and insulation: Blood vessels in the skin do not constrict effectively, allowing heat to escape. Reduced subcutaneous fat further weakens insulation. Changes in brain regulation: The hypothalamus, the body’s thermostat, becomes less sensitive with age, so corrective responses are triggered later and less strongly. ALSO READ: How many hours of sleep do you need at each age? A doctor's guide Comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes and neurological disorders can impair these responses even further.

Early warning signs families often miss Hypothermia in the elderly rarely begins with dramatic symptoms. “Early hypothermia is often missed because the first changes are subtle and nonspecific,” says Dr Soni. Commonly overlooked signs include: Cold hands and feet or a puffy-looking face

Mild or fine shivering

Slowed or slurred speech, clumsiness, fumbling with buttons

New confusion, irritability, withdrawal or unusual sleepiness These symptoms are frequently mistaken for fatigue, medication effects or normal ageing, delaying help. How illnesses and medicines raise the risk Chronic conditions interfere with heat production and circulation. Heart disease reduces blood flow control, endocrine disorders lower metabolism, and neurological illnesses weaken temperature regulation and judgment.

Many common medicines add to the danger: Sedatives, opioids and sleep aids reduce shivering and awareness

Some antidepressants and antipsychotics disrupt brain temperature control

Beta-blockers and other heart medicines weaken circulation responses

Alcohol and vasodilators increase heat loss by widening skin blood vessels Why indoor hypothermia is especially dangerous Contrary to popular belief, hypothermia does not require freezing temperatures. Dr Soni notes that indoor hypothermia often develops at room temperatures of 16–18°C, particularly at night. Indoor hypothermia can be more severe because it affects frailer individuals and is recognised later. Hypothermia itself dulls awareness, so the person may not complain of feeling cold or unwell. Financial worries, power cuts or broken heaters can quietly worsen the risk.

Winter safety measures for families and caregivers Families can significantly reduce hypothermia risk with simple, consistent steps: Keep homes safely warm Aim for indoor temperatures of 20°–24°C

Block drafts and use heaters safely; never leave them unattended Dress in warm layers Encourage thermal inner layers, sweaters, shawls, socks and slippers indoors

Change damp clothes promptly and use extra blankets Plan outdoor time carefully Limit exposure during cold, wet or windy weather

Cover all exposed skin and avoid standing still for long periods Support nutrition and hydration Offer regular warm meals and hot drinks to fuel heat production

Avoid/ limit alcohol intake Monitor and check in