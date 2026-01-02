Autism myths debunked: Experts on what we get wrong about the spectrum

“They are just late talkers.” “It’s bad parenting.” “Therapy will cure it.” “Autism is rare.” “Vaccines cause autism.”

Despite decades of research, autism remains surrounded by myths and misinformation which influence how children and adults on the spectrum are perceived and supported.

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to mental health and autism experts to bust the most common myths surrounding autism.

1. Do vaccines cause autism?

Myth: Childhood vaccines trigger autism.

Fact: There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism.

“The belief that vaccines cause autism has been repeatedly disproven by large, well-designed scientific studies,” says Dr Sameer Malhotra, Principal Director and Head, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition with genetic and biological origins, and there is no credible evidence linking it to immunisation. “Continuing to promote this myth undermines public trust in vaccines and puts children at risk of preventable diseases,” he adds. 2. Is autism caused by poor parenting? Myth: Autism happens because of bad parenting or lack of discipline. Fact: Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a parenting failure. “Autism is influenced by genetic and biological factors that affect brain development well before a child is born,” says Dr Ananya Mahapatra, Consultant – Psychiatry, Max Healthcare, New Delhi.

Early developmental differences are often misunderstood and unfairly blamed on parents. “Decades of research show parenting style does not cause autism,” she adds. 3. Does everyone with autism show the same symptoms? Myth: All autistic people behave and function in the same way. Fact: Autism presents differently in each individual. “Autism is called a spectrum because no two people experience it in the same way,” Dr Mahapatra explains. Some individuals may struggle with communication or social interaction, while others may excel in areas such as art, mathematics or analytical thinking. Treating autism as a single, fixed condition often leads to missed or delayed diagnosis.

4. Is autism rare or more common in the West? Myth: Autism is uncommon and largely affects people in Western countries. Fact: Autism is far more common than many realise and exists across all regions and cultures. Experts say rising prevalence worldwide reflects better awareness, improved screening and broader diagnostic criteria, not a sudden surge in cases. Many individuals, particularly adults and girls, remain undiagnosed. Higher diagnosis rates in Western or urban settings are linked to better access to specialists and support services. In low-resource settings, autism is often under-recognised rather than absent. 5. Is autism a ‘disease of the rich’? Myth: Autism only affects privileged or urban families.

Fact: Autism cuts across income, class and geography. Socio-economic status affects access to diagnosis and support, not the likelihood of autism itself. Later diagnosis in disadvantaged communities often reinforces this misconception. Autism affects people across race, ethnicity and income groups. Known risk factors include genetic variations, family history and higher parental age at conception. 6. Can autism spread from one child to another? Myth: Children can ‘catch’ autism by mixing or playing together. Fact: Autism is not contagious. “Autism is a developmental condition, not an infectious disease. You cannot catch it,” says Dr Mahapatra. This myth has fuelled unnecessary fear and exclusion, particularly in schools and community spaces.

7. Is autism something that can be cured? Myth: Therapy, diet changes or supplements can cure autism. Fact: Autism is a lifelong condition and cannot be cured. “Autism does not have a cure, but that does not mean support is ineffective,” explains Dr Mahapatra. Early intervention and appropriate therapies can improve communication, daily functioning and quality of life. “When the focus shifts from ‘curing’ autism to enabling autistic individuals, by supporting their strengths, needs and independence, outcomes are better and inclusion becomes more meaningful,” adds Dr Malhotra. 8. Do autistic people lack emotions or empathy? Myth: Autistic individuals do not feel emotions deeply.

Fact: Autistic people experience emotions fully but may express them differently. “Differences in social interaction and communication are part of the autism spectrum, not a lack of emotional capacity,” says Dr Mahapatra. “Research published in journals such as Autism and Molecular Autism shows that autistic individuals feel emotions just as deeply, sometimes even more so,” says Jaishankar Natarajan, CEO and Director, India Autism Center, a Kolkata based NGO. “The difference lies in communication, which is often mistaken for lack of empathy.” 9. Do all autistic people have intellectual disability, or a very high IQ? Myth: Autistic people either have intellectual disability or are highly gifted geniuses.

Fact: Autism includes a wide range of intellectual abilities. “Only a subset of autistic individuals have co-occurring intellectual disability, and savant abilities are relatively rare,” says Natarajan. Dr Malhotra adds that autistic individuals show a wide range of abilities. Some demonstrate strong skills in areas such as art, mathematics, science or memory, while others may need more support with communication or social interaction. Reducing autism to extremes oversimplifies the spectrum and often leads to unrealistic expectations or missed support. 10. Is autism only a childhood condition? Myth: Autism is a childhood condition that people grow out of.

Fact: Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition. “Autism does not disappear with age,” says Dr Mahapatra. While early signs appear in childhood, many individuals remain undiagnosed until adolescence or adulthood, especially women and those who mask their traits. Viewing autism only through a childhood lens limits adult diagnosis, workplace support and long-term care planning. For many, an adult diagnosis offers clarity, validation and access to support. 11. Is autism a mental illness? Myth: Autism is a mental illness. Fact: Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a mental illness. “Unlike most mental illnesses, which often develop later in life, autism is a condition a person is born with,” explains Dr Malhotra.