10 Covid deaths reported in India in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7,383

Of the ten reported fatalities, three were from Delhi, five from Kerala, and two from Maharashtra

Kerala saw the largest single-day drop, with 102 fewer cases in the past 24 hours. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
India’s active Covid-19 caseload declined slightly to 7,383 on Sunday, down from 7,400 the previous day, with 17 new infections and 10 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
Of the ten reported fatalities, three were from Delhi, five from Kerala, and two from Maharashtra. Among the deceased was a 32-year-old man from Maharashtra, while the remaining nine were elderly individuals with pre-existing respiratory issues and chronic health conditions.
 

New subvariants drive surge

 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to emerging subvariants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1.
 

State-wise update: Kerala tops active cases

 
Kerala continues to report the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 2,007, followed by Gujarat with 1,441. Maharashtra and Delhi reported 578 and 682 active cases, respectively. 
 
Kerala saw the largest single-day drop, with 102 fewer cases in the past 24 hours, while Maharashtra recorded a decline of 35. In contrast, Delhi reported an increase of 10 active cases during the same period.
 

Experts advise targeted boosters

 
Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the current rise in infections. Instead, they have suggested a targeted strategy focusing on high-risk populations, including the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions.
 
They cited widespread hybrid immunity—resulting from both prior infections and high vaccine coverage—as a reason why additional doses for the general public may not be necessary at this stage. 
 

Emphasis on precautions and early care

 
Experts continue to emphasise the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
 
Amid the rising infection numbers, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, urging increased vigilance and readiness.
 
Healthcare professionals have also highlighted the need to differentiate between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral infections, which often present with similar symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and respiratory distress.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the importance of preventive measures, including masking and adherence to hygiene practices, to contain the spread of the virus.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

