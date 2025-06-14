Home / Health / India reports 9 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,400

India reports 9 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,400

Of the nine reported fatalities, four were from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, and one each from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases (Photo: AdobeStock)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's active Covid-19 cases witnessed a sharp rise following a brief decline on Friday. The active Covid-19 tally has risen to 7,400, with 269 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The report also confirmed nine fatalities during the same period.
 
Of the nine reported fatalities, four were from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, and one each from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Among the deceased was a 34-year-old man from Maharashtra, while the remaining eight were elderly individuals with underlying respiratory issues and chronic health conditions.

New subvariants drive surge

 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
 

Kerala tops active cases; Karnataka sees highest daily spike

Kerala continues to lead the states in active Covid-19 cases, with a total of 2,109. Karnataka recorded the highest number of fresh infections in the past 24 hours, adding 132 new cases and bringing its active count to 527. Gujarat reported 79 new cases, raising its active caseload to 1,437, while active cases in Delhi dropped to 672.  
State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 2,109 +54 3
Maharashtra 613 -16 4
Gujarat 1,437 +79 0
Delhi 672 -42 0
Rajasthan 180                              +7                                1
Karnataka 527 +132 0
Tamil Nadu 232 +12 1

Experts advise targeted boosters, not mass campaigns

Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, instead advocating a targeted approach for high-risk populations. This includes the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions.
 
Citing widespread hybrid immunity resulting from previous infections and extensive vaccine coverage, experts believe that additional doses for the general public are not warranted at this stage.

Emphasis on precautions, testing and early care for high-risk groups

The experts have also underscored the continued importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
 
Amid rising infection numbers, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, urging heightened vigilance and preparedness. 
 
Healthcare professionals have also stressed the need to differentiate between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral infections, which often present with overlapping symptoms like fever, fatigue, and respiratory issues.
 
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How bee stings can trigger heart attacks: Lessons from Sunjay Kapur's death

Feeling low in midlife may be linked to dementia risk, new studies find

From ghee to breastfeeding: Indian doctors bust new motherhood myths

India reports one Covid-19 death in 24 hrs, active cases dip to 7,131

Tired, hungry and gaining weight? Insulin resistance could be to blame

Topics :CoronavirusBS Web ReportsCOVID-19Healthcare in IndiaHealth with BS

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story