India reports 9 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 7,400

India's active Covid-19 cases witnessed a sharp rise following a brief decline on Friday. The active Covid-19 tally has risen to 7,400, with 269 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The report also confirmed nine fatalities during the same period.

Of the nine reported fatalities, four were from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, and one each from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Among the deceased was a 34-year-old man from Maharashtra, while the remaining eight were elderly individuals with underlying respiratory issues and chronic health conditions.

New subvariants drive surge India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant. ALSO READ: NB.1.8.1 Covid-19 variant makes up 10% cases globally: Should you worry? Kerala tops active cases; Karnataka sees highest daily spike Kerala continues to lead the states in active Covid-19 cases, with a total of 2,109. Karnataka recorded the highest number of fresh infections in the past 24 hours, adding 132 new cases and bringing its active count to 527. Gujarat reported 79 new cases, raising its active caseload to 1,437, while active cases in Delhi dropped to 672.

State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours) Kerala 2,109 +54 3 Maharashtra 613 -16 4 Gujarat 1,437 +79 0 Delhi 672 -42 0 Rajasthan 180 +7 1 Karnataka 527 +132 0 Tamil Nadu 232 +12 1 Experts advise targeted boosters, not mass campaigns Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, instead advocating a targeted approach for high-risk populations. This includes the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions.

Citing widespread hybrid immunity resulting from previous infections and extensive vaccine coverage, experts believe that additional doses for the general public are not warranted at this stage. Emphasis on precautions, testing and early care for high-risk groups The experts have also underscored the continued importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places. ALSO READ: Covid booster jab not needed, say experts; high-risk groups need protection Amid rising infection numbers, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, urging heightened vigilance and preparedness. Healthcare professionals have also stressed the need to differentiate between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral infections, which often present with overlapping symptoms like fever, fatigue, and respiratory issues.