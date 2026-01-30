Obesity close to home: 3 in 4 Indians know someone living with obesity

In India, obesity has moved beyond health reports and is increasingly visible inside homes, workplaces and everyday social circles. A new nationwide survey has found that three in four Indians have at least one obese person in their close network, underlining how deeply the condition has embedded itself into everyday life. From rising lifestyle diseases to sedentary routines and unhealthy diets, the findings point to a crisis that extends far beyond individual choices and into broader social and policy challenges.

How common obesity has become in families and social circles

According to the survey conducted by community platform LocalCircles:

76 per cent of respondents said they have one or more obese individuals among their family members, friends, colleagues or neighbours

42 per cent reported knowing four or more obese individuals within their immediate social network

ALSO READ | India's obesity crisis is now an economic threat, warns Economic Survey The findings suggest that obesity is no longer limited to specific regions, age groups or income levels. With responses collected from over 50,000 people across 319 districts, spanning urban and rural India, the data highlights how widespread the issue has become.

How obesity overlaps with lifestyle diseases The health implications are equally concerning. Among respondents who reported obese individuals in their close circles, 56 per cent said these individuals also suffer from lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or fatty liver disease. This overlap reinforces long-standing medical evidence that obesity significantly increases the risk of non-communicable diseases, which already account for a large share of India’s healthcare burden. Experts warn that this combination not only reduces quality of life but also places sustained pressure on families and health systems. What daily habits are driving obesity, according to the survey When asked about the possible reasons behind obesity in their close networks, respondents largely pointed to everyday lifestyle factors rather than rare medical conditions. Key contributors identified include:

Fatty and ultra-processed food consumption – cited by 68 per cent

Sedentary lifestyle – cited by 64 per cent

Lack of physical exercise – cited by 64 per cent

Underlying medical conditions – cited by 27 per cent

Alcohol consumption – cited by 4 per cent Another 23 per cent cited other, unlisted causes. The dominance of diet and inactivity highlights how changing food habits, desk-bound work, screen time and reduced physical movement are reshaping health outcomes across generations. Why India’s obesity challenge is accelerating The survey findings echo broader national concerns flagged in the Economic Survey 2026, which warned that obesity is rising rapidly due to unhealthy diets and lifestyle changes. National health data already shows a steady increase in overweight and obesity levels among both adults and children.

Experts note that ultra-processed foods are increasingly replacing traditional home-cooked meals, especially in urban and semi-urban areas. Combined with limited access to safe public spaces for exercise and long working hours, this shift is fuelling weight gain across age groups. ALSO READ | Obesity cure is here? Why it could be a win-win for all stakeholders Why experts warn drugs are not a long-term solution While demand for weight-loss drugs has surged in India, health experts caution against viewing medication as a quick fix. Medical professionals stress that such drugs should be used only in select cases and under strict supervision, given potential side effects and the risk of weight regain once treatment stops.

The survey reinforces this view, with experts emphasising that sustainable weight management depends largely on lifestyle changes, including balanced diets, regular physical activity and better sleep routines. What people expect from Budget 2026 on obesity With obesity now widely recognised as a public health issue, citizens are increasingly looking towards policy solutions. The survey found strong expectations that Budget 2026 will make healthy lifestyle products and services more affordable. These include: access to healthier food options

fitness facilities

preventive health services

initiatives that encourage physical activity in schools, workplaces and communities Why prevention is key to tackling obesity Public health experts argue that tackling obesity requires early intervention and collective action. Schools, employers and local communities play a crucial role in promoting healthier habits, while policy support can help make nutritious food and physical activity more accessible.