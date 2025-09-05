For the first time in five decades, India’s birth and death rates have dropped to nearly half their 1971 levels, while infant mortality has fallen to a record low, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin 2023 (Volume 58 No 1) released by the Office of the Registrar General of India on Wednesday.

The report highlights significant improvements in maternal and child health, family planning, and access to healthcare, although it also notes substantial disparities between rural and urban areas, as well as between states.

Here are the key health indicators from the report, showing where India’s states stand on birth rate, death rate, infant mortality, fertility trends and life expectancy.

Birth rate

India’s birth rate, which is the number of live births per 1,000 people, stood at 18.4 in 2023, down from 21.4 in 2013 and a dramatic fall from 36.9 in 1971. This decline reflects family planning adoption, rising education levels, and urbanisation.

Rural vs Urban: Rural India recorded a higher rate of 20.3, while urban areas saw a sharper dip to 14.9.

State variations: Bihar topped the list with the highest birth rate at 25.8, while the Andaman & Nicobar Islands had the lowest at 10.1.

Top 5 states with highest birth rates: