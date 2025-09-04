Are your daily habits secretly lowering your fertility? Here's what to know

You may not think twice before keeping your laptop on your thighs for hours, or hitting the sauna after a gym session. But what if these habits are messing with your future plans of starting a family? Doctors warn that even small rises in heat around the groin can disrupt sperm quality, and the culprits are closer to your daily routine than you might think.

How does heat harm sperm at the cellular level?

Is there a “danger zone” temperature for sperm health? According to Dr Sethia, the sweet spot for sperm production is around 33–35 degrees Celsius. Just a 1–2 degrees Celsius bump can dent sperm counts and motility. Exposures lasting 30–60 minutes, or daily heat exposure, can impair sperm production, and recovery takes weeks. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius? They can cause fast and serious damage, increasing the risk of infertility. Think of sperm production like a finely tuned factory that works best at a slightly cooler temperature than the rest of your body. According to Dr Rajiv Kumar Sethia, director and head – Urology, Kidney Transplant and Robotic Surgery, Asian Hospital, when the scrotum overheats, it disrupts spermatogenesis (sperm production). The rise in heat increases harmful molecules called ROS (reactive oxygen species), which damage proteins, DNA, and cell membranes, he explained, adding that this results in reduced sperm motility, viability, and structure, and basically, sperm that are too sluggish or unhealthy to do their job.

Who is more vulnerable? Men over 30, those with pre-existing infertility, varicocele (enlarged veins in the scrotum), obesity, or conditions like diabetes are more at risk. Their bodies already struggle with thermoregulation, so heat stress hits harder. Younger men fare better but are not immune, heat affects everyone, just to different degrees. 7 everyday heat habits that can hurt male fertility 1. Laptops on the lap Using laptops directly on your thighs can raise scrotal temperature by 2–3 degrees Celsius within an hour, lowering sperm count and motility. While effects may be reversible, daily exposure adds up. Dr Sethia suggested using desks or cooling pads instead of resting laptops directly on your lap.

2. Tight jeans and underwear Skinny jeans and snug briefs trap heat, reducing sperm concentration by up to 25 per cent while increasing DNA damage. Loose, breathable fabrics protect fertility. 3. Saunas, hot tubs, and steam rooms Frequent sessions (2+ times a week) can cut sperm count and motility by half, with effects lasting 3–6 months. Repeated exposure may cause lasting harm. 4. Heated car seats and long sitting hours Extended sitting, especially on heated seats, raises groin temperature , impacting sperm quality. Short breaks and movement can help. According to Dr Sethia, recovery is possible in most cases within 3–6 months, aligning with natural sperm production cycles. Sperm counts and motility may improve by as much as 200–500 per cent once heat exposure is reduced. However, heavy or prolonged damage may leave some lasting effects.