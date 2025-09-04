Home / Health / World sexual health day 2025: Championing sexual justice for all

World sexual health day 2025: Championing sexual justice for all

The global observance reminds us that sexual health is a human right, calling for safe, respectful and informed choices free from stigma and inequality

World Sexual Health Day
World Sexual Health Day 2025 call for sexual justice, inclusion and the protection of human rights. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sexual health is not just the absence of illness. It is about dignity, choice, and equality, and the freedom to live with confidence, free from fear or discrimination. Recognising this, World Sexual Health Day is observed every year on 4 September to encourage open dialogue and promote rights-based approaches to sexuality. The 2025 theme, ‘Sexual Justice: What Can We Do?’, invites individuals and institutions alike to take meaningful action.
 

Theme for 2025

 
The theme for this is ‘Sexual Justice: What Can We Do?’, with the spotlight on sexual justice- the ability to achieve sexual health, pleasure and rights for all people with discrimination, fear, shame and stigma.
 
Theme highlights four critical areas:
 
  • Sexual rights – Advocating for dignity, pleasure and health for all, without shame.
  • Reproductive rights – Upholding bodily autonomy and reproductive choice worldwide.
  • LGBTQ+ adolescents – Protecting the rights and identities of young people across diverse gender and sexual identities.
  • Access to information – Providing clear, accurate, and uncensored knowledge on sexuality and health.
ALSO READ: Ultra-processed foods linked to decline in male fertility, metabolic health 

Background of World Sexual Health Day

 
The observance of World Sexual Health Day was initiated in 2010 by the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS) to foster global dialogue around sexuality, rights, justice and pleasure. The first theme - “Let’s talk about it!” set the tone by encouraging open conversations about topics long considered taboo. Since then, WSHD has grown into a worldwide event, through discussions, art exhibitions, school campaigns, theatre, music and media initiatives.
 

Goals of World Sexual Health Day

 
World Sexual Health Day 2025 is not only about awareness but also about action. Its goals reflect the urgent need to make sexual health a shared responsibility and global priority.
 
  1. Promote education and dialogue so that everyone has access to accurate, evidence-based information and essential services.
  2. Champion consent as fundamental to sexual rights, with governments, organisations, healthcare providers, advocates and the media all playing a key role.
  3. Recognise sexual health as a global priority, beyond medical treatment, as part of human rights and well-being.
  4. Celebrate and honour the right to pleasure, autonomy and respect, shifting the narrative away from stigma and silence.
ALSO READ: Are your daily habits secretly lowering your fertility? Here's what to know   

Why it matters

 
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sexual health is about more than the absence of disease. It is a state of physical, emotional, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality, which requires respect, safety and freedom from coercion or discrimination. 
Yet the global burden of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remains high. WHO notes that more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites are transmitted through sexual contact, with over 1 million curable STIs acquired every day among people aged 15–49. The majority of these cases are asymptomatic, meaning people may not even know they are infected.
 
The challenge is further highlighted by HIV. At the end of 2024, an estimated 40.8 million people worldwide were living with HIV. In India alone, the HIV Estimations 2023 report found that more than 2.5 million people are living with the virus. These figures underscore the urgent need for comprehensive education, accessible health services and strong rights-based policies to prevent and manage infections.
 
By linking sexual health to human rights, World Sexual Health Day reminds us that achieving equality and justice in this sphere benefits everyone. The 2025 theme underlines the urgent need to move from awareness to action, ensuring that sexual justice becomes a lived reality across the world. 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Health ministry looks to reduce drug development, approval timelines

WHO warns of global mental health crisis, with over 1 billion affected

Why it's harder to burn fat with age, and how scientists plan to fix it

New study shows how mitochondria help cancer cells survive and spread

When self-care turns toxic: Experts warn of the growing 'wellness trap'

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportshealth problemsHIV Aids

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story