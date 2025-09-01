Study overview
- Diet with 77 per cent of calories from ultra-processed foods
- Diet with 66 per cent calories from unprocessed, fresh food
Key findings
- Hormonal disruption: Levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), vital for sperm production, dropped in participants consuming UPFs, with testosterone also showing a downward trend.
- Decline in sperm quality: Sperm motility, a marker of fertility, decreased after the processed diet.
- Weight and fat gain: Participants gained up to 1.4 kg, mainly in fat mass, despite controlled calorie intake.
- Cholesterol and blood pressure changes: Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol rose, and diastolic blood pressure increased in some cases.
Processed food and fertility decline
Health experts’ advice
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Whole grains
- Nuts and seeds
- Home-cooked meals with minimal additives
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app