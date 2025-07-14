Samosa with a side of caution: Govt orders fat, sugar warnings on snacks

India's beloved street snacks are about to come with a reality check. The Ministry of Health has directed all central government institutions to install prominent “oil and sugar boards” that warn citizens about the hidden fat and sugar content in everyday favourites like samosas, jalebis, vada pavs and laddoos.

In a post on X, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed receiving the notice, lauding the Centre for the initiative. The research institute also shared its own 'Sugar Board' that will be displayed in its offices. ‘Sugar and trans fats are the new tobacco’ The move is being compared to the early days of anti-tobacco labelling. "It’s the beginning of food labelling becoming as serious as cigarette warnings… Sugar and trans fats are the new tobacco. People deserve to know what they’re eating,” said Amar Amale, president of the Cardiological Society of India in Nagpur, told The Times of India.

The intent of the signs is not to dictate what people should or should not eat, but rather to inform them about just how unhealthy some everyday foods may be. For instance, a single gulab jamun can contain the sugar equivalent of five teaspoons — the kind of message these boards aim to communicate quickly and clearly. Rising disease burden tied to diet This is especially important with non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension on the rise. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in India, around 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) , and nearly 25 million are prediabetics. Moreover, more than 50 per cent of people are not aware of their diabetic status, which can lead to more health complications.

Moreover, The Lancet journal estimates that by 2050, about one in three, which would account for nearly 450 million Indians, will be overweight or obese , second only to the United States. One in five urban adults already falls in that category. And rates of childhood obesity are climbing fast, driven by poor diets and sedentary lifestyles. ALSO READ: Diabetes myths vs facts: 15 health risks you may be unknowingly taking The health ministry’s internal note draws a clear link: India’s growing burden of chronic disease is tied to how and what we eat. Hence, stricter action is needed to increase health awareness among the public, with experts welcoming the directive.