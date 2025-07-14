From protein goals to fibremaxxing: Are these health trends any good?

For years, social media—particularly TikTok and Instagram—has been obsessed with hitting protein goals. However, recently, a new trend has emerged: Fibre goals and the rise of ‘fibremaxxing’.

While these trends are often shared by fitness influencers or wellness creators, it’s important to understand what’s rooted in science and what might be just another passing fad.

Why protein goals became popular—and when they’re overdone

Protein goals became popular for a good reason: protein helps build and repair muscles, supports metabolism, and promotes satiety (the feeling of fullness).

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the average adult needs about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. That’s roughly 50–60 grams daily for someone who weighs around 70 kg.

Despite the hype, most people already get enough protein from their regular diet. Overconsumption of protein supplements or shakes may not provide extra benefits for the average person and could stress the kidneys in some cases. Is fibremaxxing actually good for your gut? The new trend of “fibremaxxing” is where users try to meet or exceed daily fibre recommendations. It has gone viral in recent months. Videos showing high-fibre meals, gut health smoothies, and hacks are now gaining traction under hashtags like #fibregoals and #guthealth. Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda, says, “Fibre is having its moment on social media, and rightly so—but the science is not new. Fibre-rich foods like seasonal fruits, whole grains, lentils, and vegetables have always been considered essential for good gut health. The shift from protein obsession to fibre awareness is a welcome one, but the real challenge lies in personalised application. Your body type, digestion, and daily routine must guide your diet, not online trends.”

The CDC recommends that adults eat 22 to 34 grams of fibre each day, depending on age and sex. A sudden increase in fibre can lead to digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhoea, or cramps. Debalina Dutta, dietician at CMRI Hospital, says that while increasing fibre intake poses little risk for healthy individuals, it may not be suitable for those with conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative Colitis, cholera, or bowel obstruction. What is the Balkan breakfast trend on social media? The Balkan breakfast trend is all over social media, with videos showing plates full of eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese, and bread. Creators claim it’s a hearty, healthy, and balanced way to start the day.

According to a report by National Geographic, Balkan breakfasts are far more diverse than portrayed. In summer, plates brim with fresh produce; winter meals might feature porridges such as buckwheat or polenta. While nutritionists say this meal is balanced, nutrient-rich, and high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, they recommend swapping white bread for whole wheat, limiting cured meat, and adding more vegetables. Those watching sodium or fat intake should go easy on the cheese and olives. Nutrition is very personal, as what is good and might work for one individual may not be ideal for another based on age, medical conditions, activity level, and food preferences. An effective and safe strategy is a balanced, varied, and nutrient-rich diet aimed at overall wellness,” added Dr Srishti Goyal, dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Are super greens powders better than real vegetables? Super greens powders claim to provide concentrated doses of nutrients from spinach, kale, spirulina, and more—all in a scoop. But are they better than eating real vegetables? According to a report by Indian Express, these powders help fill nutritional gaps, especially for picky eaters or people with digestive issues. However, some powders may contain added sugars, preservatives, or interfere with medications. “The best thing to do is listen to qualified professionals and always check if the advice comes from a reliable source. Just focus on real, wholesome food, eat in the right amounts, and enjoy what you eat. That’s the best way to stay healthy in the long run,” said Sowjanya Reddy, Senior Dietitian, CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Should you drink water first thing in the morning? Another trending morning ritual is drinking 1–2 glasses of water right after waking up—before tea, coffee, or breakfast. As per Dr Sonia Bhatt from Apollo Hospitals, this habit may help flush out toxins and kickstart digestion, promoting healthy metabolism. She adds, “Lukewarm water is gentler on the stomach, especially if you have acidity or digestive issues. And while drinking water is in general a good habit, drinking more than 4 litres every day continuously might stress out your system.” Can raw carrot salad really balance hormones? This quirky trend recommends eating a raw carrot salad (with vinegar, salt, and coconut oil) once daily to balance hormones—especially oestrogen in women. TikTok users say it improves skin, mood, and PMS symptoms.

The trend is credited to Dr Ray Peat, an American biologist and thyroid expert, who claims raw carrot fibre can reduce excess oestrogen, ease migraines, and alleviate PMS symptoms. His observations, based on self-reports and small samples, suggest oestrogen levels dropped within days of adopting the carrot diet. Experts say that the fibre, antioxidants, and other nutrients in carrots do benefit health. It should not be treated as a ‘miracle food’. If you have hormonal imbalances, consult a healthcare provider. “Aim for 4–5 daily servings of colourful fruits and vegetables, which consist of fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration essential for gastrointestinal health and disease prevention. Choose whole grains like brown rice, oats, quinoa, and millet instead of refined carbohydrates, which contain complex carbohydrates, B vitamins, and fibre that will control blood sugar and keep you satiated. Include high-quality protein food items like legumes, fish, poultry, eggs, tofu, dairy, and nuts to maintain muscle health, immunity, and satiety, while keeping animal-based proteins lean and portion-controlled,” explained Dr Goyal.