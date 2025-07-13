Home / Health / H5N1 avian influenza detected in Odisha; govt culls over 6,700 birds

H5N1 avian influenza detected in Odisha; govt culls over 6,700 birds

Over 6,700 birds were culled on Saturday and Sunday following standard operating procedure (SOP) lay down by the Centre, a senior official said

chicken
Sarat Kumar Behera, chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Puri, informed that five rapid response teams (RRTs) along with health teams have been deployed in the area where bird flu cases were detected. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in a poultry farm in Odisha's Puri district, prompting the state government to launch emergency containment measures, including mass culling of over 6,700 birds, a senior official said on Sunday.

The state government resorted to mass culling of the birds after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed that samples collected from Bada Ankula village in Delanga block of the district tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus, he added.

Over 6,700 birds were culled on Saturday and Sunday following standard operating procedure (SOP) lay down by the Centre, he said.

Sarat Kumar Behera, chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Puri, informed that five rapid response teams (RRTs) along with health teams have been deployed in the area where bird flu cases were detected. 

"We have completely restricted the movement of live birds in and out of the infected zone," he said.

After completing culling within a 1-km radius of the village, samples from another five villages have been collected to test for the virus, Behera said.

Sources said the village had witnessed unusual poultry deaths over the past week, but the outbreak was officially confirmed only after villagers raised concerns and officials collected samples on July 9.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik visited the bird flu infected area to take stock of containment measures taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From weakness to shame: 15 mental health myths that harm more than help

Love dal-chawal? It could be key to a healthier heart, says cardiologist

Govt may bring health claims portal under FinMin to tackle inflated costs

Study finds four symptom pathways that may lead to Alzheimer's disease

Why the first 60 minutes after a heart attack can make all the difference

Topics :Bird FluHealth with BSOdisha poultry farms

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story