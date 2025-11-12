Sebi panel seeks overhaul of conflict-of-interest, disclosure norms

The conflict-of-interest and disclosure rules at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are set for an overhaul, with the high-level committee constituted by the market regulator suggesting a series of recommendations.
What are the new disclosure and reporting rules proposed?
Under the proposals, made public on Wednesday, all Sebi board members and staff will be required to declare all assets, liabilities, trading activities, and relevant relationships at multiple stages. These include at the time of appointment, annually, upon key events, and at exit.
Applicants to board or senior lateral positions will also be required to disclose any actual, potential, or perceived conflicts — spanning both financial and non-financial matters.
Further, the definition of ‘family’ for the purposes of disclosure and conflict management will be substantially broadened. It will now cover a Sebi board member’s or employee’s spouse, dependent children, anyone for whom they act as legal guardian, and other blood or marital relatives who are financially dependent on them.
Who led the Sebi committee and why was it formed?
The committee was chaired by Pratyush Sinha, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner, with Injeti Srinivas, former Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and ex-IFCSA Chairman, as vice-chairman.
Sebi had constituted the committee at its March 2025 board meeting, the first under the current chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
The appointment of the committee came amid allegations of conflict of interest raised by the now-defunct Hindenburg Research against former chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
What are the key conflict-of-interest safeguards?
The Sinha panel has advocated public disclosure of assets and liabilities by the chairperson, whole-time members (WTMs), and employees at the Chief General Manager level and above.
Part-time members (PTMs) may be exempt, acknowledging their limited role in Sebi’s day-to-day functions.
The panel has also recommended that any new investments by Sebi’s top brass be made in regulated, professionally managed pooled schemes and capped at 25 per cent of personal portfolios. PTMs could be exempted from such curbs but would still be barred from trading on unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).
The investment restrictions would extend to spouses and financially dependent relatives, regardless of source of funds.
The draft framework also lays out options for incoming top officials to manage existing investments — from liquidation or freezing to trading according to a pre-approved plan.
Notably, the chairperson and WTMs will fall under the “insider” definition for Sebi insider trading norms, cementing their obligation to avoid misuse of confidential information.
What new compliance and ethics structures are proposed?
To further deter conflicts, the committee recommends a bar on accepting gifts connected to official dealings, subject to a threshold for small-value tokens given at public functions.
Sebi is also urged to publish an annual summary of recusals by senior officials, establish an Office of Ethics and Compliance (OEC) headed by a Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, and create a dedicated Oversight Committee.
The committee has also called for AI-enabled monitoring to detect and flag conflicts of interest and a secure, anonymous whistle-blower mechanism for Sebi staff, market intermediaries, and the public.
A dedicated training and certification programme on ethical conduct for all levels within the market regulator has also been proposed.
What are the next steps for Sebi’s governance reforms?
To give the new rules legal backing, the panel has proposed a separate, enforceable set of regulations for Sebi board members, replacing the largely voluntary code currently in place.
Amendments to Sebi (Employees’ Service) Regulations, 2001, would give effect to the new mandates for staff.
The committee has also recommended that the Sebi board set up a formal oversight structure, which could include an Office of Ethics and Compliance and an Oversight Committee on Ethics and Compliance.