Mother's Day: Postpartum support calls on the rise as stigma fades

As the world celebrated Mother’s Day on May 11, mental health experts highlighted the growing trend among Indian mothers -- particularly new and expecting ones -- who are turning to tele-mental health services for postpartum struggles amid increased awareness and reduced stigma. Platforms like Mpower’s mental health helpline have received nearly 17,000 calls from women in the last four years, of which over 12 per cent were related to postpartum mood disorders and perinatal mental health issues. Experts say this marks a major shift in how mothers, and society at large, are approaching mental well-being.

“Mother’s Day should also be a reminder that putting others first while neglecting yourself is not a badge of honour,” said Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali. “The ‘good mothers do it all’ era is over. We’re now in an age where mothers are setting boundaries and prioritising their own mental health, which in turn models healthier behaviour for their children,” Kapoor said. The convenience and accessibility of tele-mental health platforms have become a game-changer, especially for women in remote areas. Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist at Mpower’s helpline under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, “We’re seeing more women break their silence about postpartum struggles. Access to remote professional support is proving to be a lifeline for many navigating motherhood.”

Interestingly, the apparent rise in postpartum depression is less about an actual spike in cases and more about improved diagnosis and greater willingness to seek help. “Postpartum depression was long underreported in India due to stigma,” Singh explained. She added, “Now, with regular digital screenings and greater awareness, more mothers are identifying symptoms early and accessing care.” Krishna Veer Singh, CEO and Co-founder of mental health platform Lissun, pointed out that their Sunshine platform has seen a sharp rise in perinatal consultations, saying, “Mental health is no longer a last resort. It’s a proactive step. We’re witnessing increased engagement from mothers, children, and working professionals alike,” he said.

Experts believe this transformation reflects a broader societal shift where therapy is increasingly normalised across all life stages, from pregnancy to parenthood and beyond.