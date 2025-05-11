Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds contribution of mothers, nurses on Mothers' Day

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday lauded the contribution of mothers and doctors on the occasion of Mothers' Day. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday lauded the contribution of mothers and doctors on the occasion of Mothers' Day calling them the two pillars of life.

Addressing 400 women at an event, the chief minister said, "One battle is fought at the border, carried on our soldiers' shoulders. But the other lies within society, against bad habits, unhealthy practices and negative thinking. That too, we must fight."  She underlined the need to view each citizen as a national asset. "If every one of our 140 crore people works with dedication, some for their families, and some for the country, India will certainly move forward," she said. 

 

Gupta also spoke about the growing concern of obesity, especially among women, and emphasised the importance of prioritising one's health and diet.

"Obesity must end. Women often focus on caring for everyone else, but during COVID-19, I realised that we must take care of ourselves first," she said.

"After God, if there's anyone we place our trust in, it's our mothers and our doctors -- one gives us life, and the other saves it," Gupta said.

Encouraging women to take charge of their well-being, she praised the government's efforts to make fitness accessible, highlighting the installation of open gyms in parks across the city.

"If there's a need, we will set up more such gyms. Our vision is a healthy India, and the foundation starts with healthy families," she said.

First Published: May 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

