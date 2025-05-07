India's pharma market grows 7.8% in April, led by chronic therapies

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 7.8 per cent in April this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack. Therapies such as cardiac and gastrointestinal, which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market, recorded value growth of 11 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

India Ratings and Research said that continued revenue growth (7.8 per cent year-on-year) in India’s pharmaceutical market during April 2025 was driven by price hikes taken by companies, with volume growing 1.3 per cent year-on-year.

“India Ratings expects IPM to grow to the tune of 7–8 per cent year-on-year during FY26, with sustained growth momentum in the chronic therapies, led by price increases and product launches,” said Nishith Sanghvi, director, corporate ratings, India Ratings.

Several super groups such as urology and antineoplastics, which make up 2 per cent each of the IPM’s sales value for the month, also recorded double-digit value growth. Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, added that price growth and new introductions drove overall IPM growth this month, with volume rise remaining negligible. “The IPM also reported a positive 1.3 per cent unit growth in April 2025, with the cardiac and antidiabetic segments performing better than the overall market figure,” she added. Analysis suggests that the antidiabetic segment saw a 4.3 per cent rise in volume sales in April due to a key drug, empagliflozin, going off-patent, with companies launching several plain and combination medications in the segment.

Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT), which is the previous 12 months’ turnover, for IPM between April 2024 and March 2025 stood at 8.3 per cent, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.27 trillion in IPM, while volumes in the domestic market grew by 1.3 per cent. The MAT of leading therapy areas such as cardiac, gastrointestinal and anti-infectives, which constitute around 38 per cent of IPM, showed robust volume growth at 10.6 per cent, 10.1 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively. While top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market in April 2025, companies such as P&G (20.1 per cent), Bayer (15.9 per cent), La Renon (14.6 per cent), Torrent (14.1 per cent) and Sun Pharma (13.7 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth among the top 40 firms in the IPM.