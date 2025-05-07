Preparing for the worst: Emergency health kits every household should have

India is still reeling from the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 28 civilians. The tragedy has left deep scars on the national psyche and pushed the region into a heightened state of alert.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor , targeting terror infrastructure across the border. With Pakistan condemning the strikes as an “act of war” and reports of retaliatory fire along the Line of Control (LoC), fears of escalation are mounting. Many are now left wondering: What if the situation worsens?

On Tuesday, civil defence authorities across multiple Indian states will conduct mock evacuation and air raid drills, preparing civilians for worst-case scenarios. These include the use of bomb shelters, sirens, and rapid deployment of emergency response units as part of the simulation.