Israeli lab grows human kidney that lasts 34 weeks in medical first

An Israeli hospital has successfully grown a long-lived kidney model in the lab, a breakthrough that could transform regenerative medicine, and is now preparing for clinical trials, according to a recent study.

The report titled Human fetal kidney organoids model early human nephrogenesis and Notch-driven cell fate, published in the peer-reviewed journal The EMBO Journal, said the team at Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer, Israel, along with Tel Aviv University, cultivated a 3D synthetic kidney organoid that survived for more than 34 weeks—a milestone far beyond earlier models, which rarely lasted four weeks. It is not yet a transplantable organ.

Why are kidney organoids helpful? Kidney organoids are not just about replacing damaged organs. They act as models to study kidney disease , helping scientists understand how such illnesses develop and progress. This can enable faster, more accurate interventions and allow drug testing in a controlled, human-relevant system, reducing reliance on animal models. Can these organoids repair kidneys? According to Dr Benjamin Dekel, Director of the Pediatric Nephrology Unit and the Stem Cell Research Institute at Sheba’s Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital, the breakthrough lies not in transplanting the organoid itself, but in the biomolecules it secretes. These secretions could help repair damaged kidneys, offering a less invasive treatment pathway.