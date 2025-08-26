Home / Health / Israeli lab grows human kidney that lasts 34 weeks in medical first

Israeli lab grows human kidney that lasts 34 weeks in medical first

An Israeli hospital has created the first lab-grown kidney to survive 34 weeks, a milestone that could change future treatments for kidney diseases

World Kidney Cancer Day 2025, kidney cancer
Lab-grown kidney milestone could reshape future of regenerative medicine. (Photo: Freepik)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Israeli hospital has successfully grown a long-lived kidney model in the lab, a breakthrough that could transform regenerative medicine, and is now preparing for clinical trials, according to a recent study.
 
The report titled Human fetal kidney organoids model early human nephrogenesis and Notch-driven cell fate, published in the peer-reviewed journal The EMBO Journal, said the team at Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer, Israel, along with Tel Aviv University, cultivated a 3D synthetic kidney organoid that survived for more than 34 weeks—a milestone far beyond earlier models, which rarely lasted four weeks. It is not yet a transplantable organ.

Why are kidney organoids helpful?

Kidney organoids are not just about replacing damaged organs. They act as models to study kidney disease, helping scientists understand how such illnesses develop and progress. This can enable faster, more accurate interventions and allow drug testing in a controlled, human-relevant system, reducing reliance on animal models.

Can these organoids repair kidneys?

According to Dr Benjamin Dekel, Director of the Pediatric Nephrology Unit and the Stem Cell Research Institute at Sheba’s Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital, the breakthrough lies not in transplanting the organoid itself, but in the biomolecules it secretes. These secretions could help repair damaged kidneys, offering a less invasive treatment pathway.
 
However, Dekel cautioned that clinical translation will take time. Scientists still need to identify the exact cell types involved, understand which molecules are secreted, and verify their role in adult kidney repair before moving to human trials.
 
“We have succeeded for the first time in growing a human kidney in the form of an organoid from the specific stem cells of the kidney,” he said, “in parallel with the maturation process in the uterus that occurs until the 34th week of pregnancy.”

Why it matters

Kidney disease affects millions worldwide, and current models to study development or disease are limited in scale and accuracy. These long-lived organoids could:
  • Help test drug toxicity during pregnancy
  • Model congenital kidney disorders
  • Explore new pathways for regenerative therapies
“We are actually seeing live how a developmental problem leads to kidney diseases that are seen in the clinic, which will enable the development of innovative treatments,” Dr Dekel explained.
 
From surviving over 34 weeks in the lab to potentially supporting kidney repair in humans, this breakthrough signals a major leap in regenerative medicine. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIT Madras develops low-cost chip device for antibiotic resistance test

Serena Williams opens up about GLP-1 weight loss journey: What doctors say

Supplements can't replace food, sleep or movement: Rujuta Diwekar

At 51, Malaika Arora swears by ghee, home food and daily discipline

Office romance: Can love at work uplift or derail your mental health?

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportshealth newsHealth MinistryKidney diseaseskidneyisraelkidney ailments

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story