At 51, Malaika Arora swears by ghee, home food and daily discipline

“Ghee is my superfood. This is something I have prioritised my entire life,” said actor and dancer Malaika Arora, revealing the cornerstone of her health and fitness regimen. On the premiere episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast , All About Her, Malaika shared how she maintains her toned physique, youthful glow, and overall wellness at 51.

Malaika Arora’s secrets to health, fitness, and vitality

Prioritising home-cooked, local foods

Malaika attributed her health to simple, wholesome meals. “I’ve done this my entire life, eating very basic, home-cooked meals . Ghee is my superfood, literally,” she said.

Consistency and discipline

The actor emphasised the importance of routine and self-discipline. “Sleep, water, discipline, consistency—I know these are all words, but when you actually put them into practice, it makes a huge difference in your life. I truly live by these principles,” Malaika shared.