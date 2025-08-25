Home / Health / At 51, Malaika Arora swears by ghee, home food and daily discipline

At 51, Malaika Arora swears by ghee, home food and daily discipline

From workouts to wellness, Malaika Arora reveals how home food, ghee and discipline keep her energised and glowing even at 51

Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan podcast
On Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Malaika Arora shares her fitness and diet secrets. (Photo: Screengrab from Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, All About Her)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
“Ghee is my superfood. This is something I have prioritised my entire life,” said actor and dancer Malaika Arora, revealing the cornerstone of her health and fitness regimen. On the premiere episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, All About Her, Malaika shared how she maintains her toned physique, youthful glow, and overall wellness at 51.
 
Malaika Arora’s secrets to health, fitness, and vitality

Prioritising home-cooked, local foods

Malaika attributed her health to simple, wholesome meals. “I’ve done this my entire life, eating very basic, home-cooked meals. Ghee is my superfood, literally,” she said.

Consistency and discipline

The actor emphasised the importance of routine and self-discipline. “Sleep, water, discipline, consistency—I know these are all words, but when you actually put them into practice, it makes a huge difference in your life. I truly live by these principles,” Malaika shared.

Age is just a number

Reflecting on turning 51, she said, “I feel it’s just a number. Age does not define me, and I think it’s very important to live this way.” Her focus is on maintaining health through sustainable practices rather than chasing quick fixes.
 
Malaika Arora stressed that fitness at any age is achievable through mindful eating, consistency, and a disciplined lifestyle. Her simple mantra—prioritising local, home-cooked foods, practising daily wellness habits, and valuing self-care—keeps her toned, energised, and fit even at 51. 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Health with BS

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

