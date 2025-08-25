Office romance: Can love at work uplift or derail your mental health?

We often say we “live at work” because we spend most of our waking hours there—sharing goals, challenges, breaks, and brainstorming sessions. So what happens when those everyday interactions spark something deeper? A workplace romance can feel thrilling and comforting, but it also raises tough questions: Will it boost your happiness, or put your mental health and career at risk?

According to Dr Astik Joshi, psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, workplace romance can boost happiness when it is healthy, supportive, and respectful.

“Romantic relationships can create a positive vibe, increasing energy and productivity,” said Dr Joshi. Knowing someone has your back can make even Monday mornings feel less dreadful.

How can workplace romance boost your happiness? According to Dr Gorav Gupta, psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, workplace romance can bring several benefits: Better teamwork and communication: Couples often collaborate more smoothly, share ideas freely, and support each other under pressure.

Couples often collaborate more smoothly, share ideas freely, and support each other under pressure. Emotional cushioning: The comfort of having someone who understands your professional struggles can reduce isolation and stress.

The comfort of having someone who understands your professional struggles can reduce isolation and stress. Job satisfaction: Work can feel more enjoyable when you’re looking forward to seeing your partner. So yes, office romance is not always the villain. If handled maturely, it can act as an emotional safety net. But can love at work also harm your mental health? Both doctors agreed that there is a flip side that people must consider before entering a workplace relationship.

Constant distractions: Obsessively texting or thinking about your partner can derail focus.

Obsessively texting or thinking about your partner can derail focus. Blurred boundaries: Personal arguments spilling into work can strain both performance and team dynamics.

Personal arguments spilling into work can strain both performance and team dynamics. Gossip and scrutiny: “If the romance is kept secret, the anxiety of hiding it can cause mental fatigue,” warned Dr Gupta. Even if it’s public, perceptions of favouritism can increase stress.

“If the romance is kept secret, the anxiety of hiding it can cause mental fatigue,” warned Dr Gupta. Even if it’s public, perceptions of favouritism can increase stress. Power imbalances: A senior-junior dynamic can leave the junior partner vulnerable. “They may feel pressured to agree with decisions or stay in the relationship to protect their career,” said Dr Gupta. This is both an emotional and ethical red flag. So, while love can lighten your emotional load, it can also weigh heavily on your mind if boundaries start to blur.

What happens when an office romance ends? Breakups are never easy—but breaking up with someone you still see every day at work can be especially tough. Emotional distress: Sadness, anxiety, or even depression can spike.

Sadness, anxiety, or even depression can spike. Workplace awkwardness: Dr Joshi noted that unresolved tension may reduce job satisfaction and affect career focus.

Dr Joshi noted that unresolved tension may reduce job satisfaction and affect career focus. Burnout risk: “People may be more vulnerable to burnout because their emotional reserves are already low,” added Dr Gupta.

“People may be more vulnerable to burnout because their emotional reserves are already low,” added Dr Gupta. Team tension: Colleagues may get pulled into the awkwardness through gossip or perceived sides. Seeing your ex across the room daily can prolong heartbreak and slow emotional recovery. How do you know if your workplace romance is becoming unhealthy? According to the doctors, some key warning signs include: