Office romance: Can love at work uplift or derail your mental health?

How can workplace romance boost your happiness?
- Better teamwork and communication: Couples often collaborate more smoothly, share ideas freely, and support each other under pressure.
- Emotional cushioning: The comfort of having someone who understands your professional struggles can reduce isolation and stress.
- Job satisfaction: Work can feel more enjoyable when you’re looking forward to seeing your partner.
But can love at work also harm your mental health?
- Constant distractions: Obsessively texting or thinking about your partner can derail focus.
- Blurred boundaries: Personal arguments spilling into work can strain both performance and team dynamics.
- Gossip and scrutiny: “If the romance is kept secret, the anxiety of hiding it can cause mental fatigue,” warned Dr Gupta. Even if it’s public, perceptions of favouritism can increase stress.
- Power imbalances: A senior-junior dynamic can leave the junior partner vulnerable. “They may feel pressured to agree with decisions or stay in the relationship to protect their career,” said Dr Gupta. This is both an emotional and ethical red flag.
What happens when an office romance ends?
- Emotional distress: Sadness, anxiety, or even depression can spike.
- Workplace awkwardness: Dr Joshi noted that unresolved tension may reduce job satisfaction and affect career focus.
- Burnout risk: “People may be more vulnerable to burnout because their emotional reserves are already low,” added Dr Gupta.
- Team tension: Colleagues may get pulled into the awkwardness through gossip or perceived sides.
How do you know if your workplace romance is becoming unhealthy?
- Constant distraction or inability to focus on tasks
- Avoiding projects or spaces to escape uncomfortable contact
- Noticeable changes in sleep, appetite, or mood
- Frequent conflicts that spill over into professional interactions
What coping strategies can work?
- Set boundaries: Keep personal conversations outside work hours when possible.
- Talk openly: “Discuss expectations, needs, and concerns with your partner,” said Dr Joshi.
- Prioritise self-care: Exercise, hobbies, and mindfulness help regulate emotions.
- Lean on support systems: Friends, family, or a counsellor can offer emotional support beyond the workplace.
- Seek professional help: Therapy or HR counselling can provide perspective, especially during breakups or conflict.
So, should you date at work?
