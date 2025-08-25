Supplements can't replace food, sleep or movement: Rujuta Diwekar

“There are no shortcuts to health; it is cultivated daily, in small, consistent ways,” said celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. On the premiere episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, All About Her, which focuses on women’s nutrition and wellness, Diwekar shared why supplements can never replace the basics of health, such as home-cooked food, quality sleep , daily movement, and mindful living.

“If your entire focus is on pills, powders, and products at the cost of eating home-cooked food, staying regular with your workouts, and sleeping well, then it’s not worth it,” she said.

Supplements should complement, not replace

Rujuta emphasised that supplements are only beneficial when they support a foundation of good habits—eating local, home-cooked meals, regular movement, and consistent sleep. Depending solely on pills and powders without these basics is counterproductive, she said.

Fitness doesn’t have to be expensive

ALSO READ | 7 in 10 Indians opt for nutraceuticals; most don't consult doctors: Survey She also debunked the myth that staying fit requires expensive supplements or gym memberships. Instead, she advocates affordable, sustainable habits rooted in local, seasonal foods and consistent routines.

Beware of influencer culture

Rujuta warned against the trend of influencers pushing supplements without transparency about paid partnerships. This, she noted, misleads people into chasing quick fixes instead of building lasting, healthy habits.

Holistic health beyond food

True wellness goes beyond just diet. Sleep, stress management , and emotional well-being are essential pillars of overall health. Consistency in daily habits, not short-term fads, is key to long-lasting results, she said.

Listening to your body

She encouraged people to tune into their body’s signals. Understanding your own energy needs, hunger, and satiety is more effective than blindly following trends or celebrity-endorsed diets. Individualised attention trumps one-size-fits-all plans.

Sustainable lifestyle choices

Rujuta’s advice combines practicality with tradition. Choosing local produce, cooking at home , and incorporating simple daily movement makes wellness accessible to everyone, not just those with deep pockets or packed schedules.