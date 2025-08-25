Serena Williams opens up about GLP-1 weight loss journey: What doctors say

Tennis legend Serena Williams has opened up about using GLP-1 drugs to regain her fitness post-pregnancy — a candid revelation that has captured public attention and sparked conversations about weight-loss methods.

"No matter what I did — running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that's good, I literally was playing a professional sport — and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health. Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different," she shared in an interview with TODAY.

Serena revealed that GLP-1 medication helped her drop approximately 31 lbs (14 kg). Beyond weight loss, she emphasised enhanced energy levels, lighter joints, better blood sugar control, and improved mental clarity, highlighting that it wasn’t a shortcut but rather an asset to her existing efforts. What are GLP-1 drugs? GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) class of drugs mimic a hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. By helping to feel full faster, curb cravings, and slow digestion, these medications support reduced calorie intake and aid weight loss. “The medications are also prescribed for diabetes because they trigger the release of insulin by the pancreas. Semaglutide has demonstrated an average weight loss of about 12 per cent in clinical trials. Tirzepatide, which is a combination of GLP1 and the fat-regulating GIP mimic, has shown the highest average weight loss, 18 per cent and more,” said Dr Richa Chaturvedi, endocrinologist at Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Common brand names include Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — some approved for obesity treatment, others used off-label. Williams had shared some time ago that she was taking Zepbound, which is made of tirzepatide, an injectable prescription drug. These drugs work by- Triggering insulin release to lower blood sugar

Suppressing glucagon (a sugar-raising hormone)

Slowing digestion to increase satiety and reduce cravings ALSO READ: Not drinking enough water? Your body may overreact to stress, study shows Some newer medications also target additional hormones like GIP, offering combined action Rethinking weight loss and medication “A misconception is that it’s a shortcut,” Serena said, addressing her use of GLP-1 drugs. “As an athlete and as someone who has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed it to be at a healthy place — and believe me, I don’t take shortcuts.”

Echoing this, Dr Chaturvedi noted, “Many celebrities have spoken of using weight loss medication. There is available literature on the subject. As long as the user goes into a regime with full knowledge of side effects and follows the guidance of their doctor, using such medication is safe.” Dr Chaturvedi added that results differ from person to person, and the drugs are not a magic pill. A healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep remain essential. Balancing the benefits and risks While often effective, GLP-1 drugs come with potential side effects. Common issues include nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort, and in rare cases, pancreatitis or complications for those with existing medical conditions. Therefore, medical supervision is essential.