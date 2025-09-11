India's first malaria vaccine could be a turning point in disease fight

Earlier this week, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) licensed its multi-stage malaria vaccine AdFalciVax to five companies, marking a milestone in India’s decades-long fight against the disease. This move comes at a time when India is making strides in its efforts to eliminate malaria by 2030.

India’s first indigenous vaccine against the deadliest malaria parasite

The companies — Indian Immunologicals Limited, TechInvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, Biological E Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences — will now manufacture AdFalciVax , India’s first indigenous multi-stage malaria recombinant vaccine. Developed by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar under the ICMR, the vaccine can prevent Plasmodium falciparum infections — the deadliest strain of malaria — and minimise community transmission.

The vaccine targets the parasite before it enters the bloodstream, blocking the transmission stage. According to reports, it is affordable, scalable, and remains effective for over nine months at room temperature. India’s zero-malaria goal and recent progress The country aims to achieve zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and complete elimination by 2030, under the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016–2030) and the National Strategic Plan for Malaria (2023–27). According to the World Malaria Report 2024, India has reduced malaria cases and deaths by more than 80 per cent over the past decade. Cases dropped from 6.4 million in 2017 to around 2 million in 2023, while deaths fell from 11,100 to just 3,500. Additionally, over 122 districts reported zero cases last year.

In 2024, India exited the WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) category, marking a significant turnaround in malaria control. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that 122 districts recorded zero malaria cases in 2023. Persistent hotspots and new outbreaks Despite strong progress, malaria hotspots remain in states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and the Northeast — especially in tribal and border areas. “These are regions where healthcare access is limited, malnutrition is common, and cross-border transmission complicates control efforts,” said health experts in reports published by the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA). According to media reports, recent flooding has also triggered outbreaks in urban centres like Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, prompting intensified anti-mosquito campaigns. Delhi alone reported 264 malaria cases as of September 2025 — the highest in four years.

What AdFalciVax could change The introduction of AdFalciVax could be a game-changer. By reducing P. falciparum infections and transmission, the vaccine may prevent local flare-ups from escalating into wider outbreaks. Experts believe that combining vaccination with the existing “Test, Treat, Track” strategy could accelerate the elimination timeline. “India has achieved transformational progress in reducing malaria cases and deaths. The addition of an indigenous vaccine adds a critical layer of defence,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, the vaccine has been licensed for scale-up and manufacturing, with human trials expected to determine its real-world impact. With strong political will and strategic planning, India may soon be free from a disease that once caused millions of cases and thousands of deaths every year.