National Doctors' Day: What's in a doctor's bag besides a stethoscope?

From stethoscopes to chocolate bars, doctors carry essentials that blend clinical care with personal comfort, revealing the real life behind the white coat

doctor essentials
The bag of a doctor contains many useful things that you need in the day-to-day life of a doctor. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Stethoscopes and masks are something you expect to find in a doctor’s bag, but what else is tucked away in there? Maybe something quirky, something personal, or something completely unexpected? Doctors spend long, unpredictable days at work, and their bags tell stories of both duty and daily life. On National Doctors’ Day, we speak with doctors to learn what medical professionals typically carry with them, every step of the way.
 
Dr Tripti Raheja, Lead Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said her bag is a mix of work and life basics. “I always carry my stethoscope, N95 mask, pulse oximeter, hand sanitiser, ID, wallet, pen, and phone with its charger,” she said. Sounds a lot like your own office bag, doesn’t it?
 
But doctors have long shifts, so personal care items are a must in Dr Raheja’s bag, like lip balm, hand cream, sunscreen, sunglasses, and even a hairbrush. Clutched, and AirPods also find their way in.
 
Even some quirky items make the cut. For Dr Raheja, there is always a mini uterus model in her bag, which is a tool that helps her explain medical concepts to patients on the go.
 
Also tucked away? A simple safety pin. “It’s come in handy more times than you’d expect,” she says.
 
For Dr Mayank Singh, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at Aiims, Delhi, apart from his laptop and mask, a pen sanitiser is a must.
 
The Covid-19 pandemic shifted what ‘essential’ means, not just for doctors but for all of us.

Do doctors carry tools unique to their specialisation?

Specialisation does shape the bag. For Dr Raheja, being an obstetrician and gynaecologist means always carrying:
  • A foetal Doppler
  • A pregnancy wheel
  • A mini uterus model
  • Disposable gloves
  • A small torch
“These tools let me do quick evaluations anytime, anywhere,” she explains. It’s like an office-goer carrying a laptop, always ready for what the day throws at them.

What personal comfort items do doctors keep on hand?

They sure do. Dr Raheja always carries dark chocolate and an energy bar — a small but much-needed comfort during chaotic days. She also keeps a family photo in her bag. “It reminds me why I do what I do. It keeps me grounded,” she says.
 
Dr Mayank finds it comforting to have some snacks in his bag. Even superheroes need snacks.

Do doctors carry first-aid kits in their bags?

“I always carry paracetamol, pantocid, and a couple of bandages. It’s a small kit, but it has saved me more than once,” Dr Raheja shares.
 
“I don’t keep any medicines in my bag. Thankfully, so far, I didn’t need to carry any,” said Dr Mayank.
 
When you’re constantly moving between wards with no time to stop, being self-reliant becomes a survival skill.

Are traditional leather doctors’ bags still in use?

The classic, leather-bound doctor’s bag has been mostly replaced by practical options. Modern doctors, like modern office-goers, want bags that work for both life and work. Dr Raheja uses a tote bag as it’s versatile and roomy enough for both professional tools and personal essentials. Dr Mayank has switched to a backpack.

Have doctors used their bags in real emergencies?

Dr Raheja recalls a trip to Australia where her first-aid kit saved the day.
 
“We were on a remote beach when a friend injured her foot. There was no medical help nearby, but I had sanitiser and bandages in my bag. It helped manage the wound until proper care was available,” she says.
 
Even on vacation, a doctor’s bag is never just a bag.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

