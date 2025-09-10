Disposable face masks became a symbol of safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. But a new research suggests they may come with hidden costs. Scientists have found that these masks can release microplastics and chemical additives, potentially harming human health and fuelling environmental pollution. The study highlights the need for safer materials and better waste management to prevent long-term damage.
The testing process
The research, led by Coventry University in UK, investigated how commonly used disposable masks degrade and affect both people and ecosystems. The study titled, Disposable surgical/medical face masks and filtering face pieces: Source of microplastics and chemical additives in the environment, was published in the journal Environmental Pollution.
Laboratory tests examined filtering face pieces (FFP2/ FFP3) and standard surgical masks to see how they behave during extended wear and after disposal. The researchers found that filtering facepieces released three to four times more microplastic particles than standard surgical masks.
To test for pollutants, researchers placed unused masks in glass beakers filled with ultra-pure water and left them untouched at room temperature for 24 hours. The water was then filtered and examined using advanced lab techniques, with strict precautions taken to avoid contamination.
Even without any wear or handling, the masks released microplastic particles and chemical additives into the water, suggesting that pollutants are embedded during the manufacturing process itself, rather than emerging only through use or degradation.
The key findings
1. Microplastics Inhalation Risk
Masks were found to shed microplastic particles, especially when worn for long periods.
Inhaled particles can accumulate in the lungs, leading to irritation, inflammation, oxidative stress, and possible long-term injury.
The exact chronic effects in humans remain uncertain as they are still being studied.
2. Chemical Leachates
Two chemicals of concern were identified:
Bisphenol B (BPB): structurally similar to Bisphenol A (BPA), a known endocrine disruptor that may interfere with hormone signalling.
1,4-bis(2-ethylhexyl) sulfosuccinate (DOSS): a surfactant - chemical that helps oil and water mix, commonly used in detergents and cosmetics, but some may disrupt cells if inhaled or ingested.
Other plastics such as polyethylene, polyester, nylon and PVC were also detected, especially in the filtering facepieces.
3. Secondary exposure risks
Improperly disposed masks degrade in the environment, contaminating air, water, and soil.
Humans may be exposed indirectly through:
Airborne microplastics entering the respiratory system.
Water contamination leading to ingestion of microplastics and leachates.
Food chain transfer, as microplastics and additives bioaccumulate in aquatic organisms.
The study notes that while microplastics and chemicals from masks can be measured, it is still unclear how much exposure actually harms people. Most of the evidence comes from lab and animal studies, not long-term research on humans.
Call for safer alternatives
The findings underline the importance of responsible mask disposal and the development of safer, reusable alternatives. “We can’t ignore the environmental cost of single-use masks, especially when we know that the microplastics and chemicals they release can negatively affect both people and ecosystems. As we move forward, it’s vital that we raise awareness of these risks, support the development of more sustainable alternatives and make informed choices to protect our health and the environment,” said Anna Bogush, lead author of the study from Coventry University. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.