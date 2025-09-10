The research, led by Coventry University in UK, investigated how commonly used disposable masks degrade and affect both people and ecosystems. The study titled, Disposable surgical/medical face masks and filtering face pieces: Source of microplastics and chemical additives in the environment, was published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

Laboratory tests examined filtering face pieces (FFP2/ FFP3) and standard surgical masks to see how they behave during extended wear and after disposal. The researchers found that filtering facepieces released three to four times more microplastic particles than standard surgical masks.

To test for pollutants, researchers placed unused masks in glass beakers filled with ultra-pure water and left them untouched at room temperature for 24 hours. The water was then filtered and examined using advanced lab techniques, with strict precautions taken to avoid contamination.

Even without any wear or handling, the masks released microplastic particles and chemical additives into the water, suggesting that pollutants are embedded during the manufacturing process itself, rather than emerging only through use or degradation.