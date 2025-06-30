How undiagnosed ADHD raises addiction risk, especially in women

You might know someone who fell into the trap of addiction without any of the typical warning signs. According to experts, in many cases, the underlying cause is something they have lived with unknowingly: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) . Often mistaken as a childhood-only condition, ADHD can persist into adulthood and, when left undiagnosed, it increases the risk of substance abuse.

“This hidden link is more common than we realise and understanding it can be the key to life-changing interventions,” said Dr Astik Joshi, child, adolescent and forensic psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.

What is the connection between ADHD and substance use disorders?

People with ADHD are naturally more prone to novelty-seeking behaviours and impulsivity—two key traits that make them vulnerable to substance abuse . According to Dr Joshi, when ADHD is undiagnosed or untreated, individuals often struggle to manage daily life, leading them to experiment with substances as a quick coping mechanism. Unfortunately, this can spiral into full-blown addiction.

Why is ADHD often underdiagnosed in adults, especially in women? ADHD often goes unnoticed in adults because its symptoms in grown-ups, particularly women, are not always obvious. “Women may not display classic hyperactivity. Their symptoms are often more complex and internal, such as emotional dysregulation or inattentiveness,” explains Dr Joshi. Because these signs are subtle, many women end up self-medicating with substances to cope with daily challenges without realising they are living with undiagnosed ADHD. How does undiagnosed ADHD increase the risk of substance misuse? According to Dr Joshi, the brain chemistry of someone with untreated ADHD plays a big role. Poor impulse control, difficulty making rational decisions, emotional instability and a tendency toward risk-taking behaviours are all common, he said. These neurological and psychological factors make substances appealing as a form of immediate relief or thrill. “It’s like a perfect storm,” says Dr Joshi. Without diagnosis or treatment, the risk of falling into substance misuse grows significantly.

Can school or workplace failures linked to ADHD push people toward addiction? Constant failures at school or work can lead to a dangerous cycle of low self-esteem and helplessness. Dr Joshi notes that many people with undiagnosed ADHD feel defeated by their inability to meet expectations . This often drives them to seek temporary escapes, and substances become an unhealthy coping mechanism. Over time, this escape can turn into addiction, especially when combined with impulsivity and poor emotional regulation. How does ADHD treatment help support addiction recovery? Treating ADHD can be a game-changer in breaking the addiction cycle. “When ADHD is properly diagnosed and treated with the right medications, it can significantly reduce substance cravings and improve emotional regulation,” Dr Joshi points out. Addressing the root cause—ADHD—can help people manage their behaviours more effectively and lower their dependence on substances as a coping tool.