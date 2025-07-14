Over 9 million animal bites and 5,700 rabies deaths in India yearly: ICMR

A nationwide study by the Indian Council of Medical Research –National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) has revealed that India continues to lose over 5,700 lives annually to rabies, despite high levels of awareness and vaccine uptake. The survey, conducted across 60 districts and 15 states, found that nearly 9.1 million animal bites occur each year, with children under 14 and the elderly most frequently affected.

Even though 80 per cent of dog bite victims received at least one dose of the anti-rabies vaccine, the report raises alarm over the lack of access to complete post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), especially rabies immunoglobulin (RIG), which can be life-saving in severe exposures.

What is rabies? Rabies is a lethal viral infection that attacks the central nervous system and is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear. Dogs are responsible for most human cases . After exposure, whether a bite or a minor scratch, a medical emergency emerges. Rabies remains lethal and severely underreported: ICMR The ICMR study, which used household-level data, estimates that 5,726 human rabies deaths occur in India every year. The highest incidence of dog bites was found among: Children aged 0–14 years

Elderly above 60 years

Males Despite India’s ambitious goal to eliminate rabies by 2030 under the National Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (NAPRE), these findings expose serious gaps in access, awareness, and post-bite care.

Rabies immunoglobulin is the missing link: ICMR While vaccines are widely promoted, RIG remains severely underused and unavailable, particularly in public health settings. The ICMR study found that most dog bite victims received incomplete treatment, and few received RIG—a crucial biological that offers immediate protection before the vaccine takes effect. Experts emphasise that without RIG, even vaccinated individuals can succumb to rabies, especially in deep bite wounds or Category III exposures. While rabies vaccine is available for free of cost at most government hospitals and urban primary health centres (UPHCs), RIG is usually available only in tertiary care government hospitals, such as Aiims, Delhi, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi, Sion Hospital (Lokmanya Tilak), Mumbai, CMC Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai.

How vaccine and RIG work together Rabies vaccine contains inactivated virus that prompts your immune system to develop protective antibodies. It is part of two protocols: Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP): for high-risk individuals (such as veterinarians and travellers to high-risk areas)

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP): for those bitten or scratched, delivered on Days 0, 3, 7, and 14 (plus Day 28 for immunocompromised individuals) However, it requires about 7–14 days to build immunity, leaving a dangerous window if not supplemented. Rabies immunoglobulin provides immediate, passive immunity by introducing ready-made antibodies directly to the wound site. It is essential for Category III exposures—deep bites or contact with mucous membranes—as recommended by the World Health Organisation and other health experts.

According to experts, RIG should be administered within seven days of the first vaccine dose. Without RIG, the rabies virus might reach the central nervous system before the vaccine can fully protect you—an almost certain path to fatality if the infection takes hold. Current government response The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), along with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is implementing the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) to address these challenges through: Free provision of anti-rabies vaccine and RIG

Mass dog vaccination campaigns

Model anti-rabies clinics

Awareness and training programmes

Intersectoral coordination under a “One Health” approach However, according to the Marching Towards Rabies-Free India report by MoHFW, availability of RIG still varies drastically between states, and only 20 states have declared human rabies a notifiable disease, leading to chronic underreporting and delayed interventions.

According to ICMR, rabies is 100 per cent fatal once symptoms begin—but also 100 per cent preventable with timely and complete treatment. Vaccination alone is not enough in severe cases and RIG must be administered within seven days of the first vaccine dose. According to MoHFW, the first line of defence is always immediate wound washing, followed by full PEP. Despite targets, India’s rabies strategy faces major barriers Uneven access to vaccine and immunoglobulin

Weak surveillance and underreporting

Lack of lab-confirmed diagnoses

Public misconceptions about treatment

Fragmented coordination across health sectors What are the common signs a dog may have rabies? Sudden, unprovoked aggression

Attacking people or animals without reason

Restlessness, snapping, biting at objects or air

Excessive salivation or foaming at the mouth (due to paralysis of the jaw and throat muscles)

Thick, sticky saliva may drip constantly

Unusual behaviour or personality changes

Friendly dogs becoming hostile

Active dogs becoming lethargic or withdrawn

Difficulty swallowing or hydrophobia (fear of water)

Dogs may refuse to drink despite appearing thirsty

Attempts to drink may trigger spasms or panic

Staggering or paralysis

Hind leg weakness

Seizures or paralysis, especially near the end stage

High-pitched growling or strange vocalisations

Bark may sound distorted or unusual

Whining, howling, or guttural noises Steps to take after a dog bite Immediate wound care