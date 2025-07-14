Over 9 million animal bites and 5,700 rabies deaths in India yearly: ICMR

What is rabies?
Rabies remains lethal and severely underreported: ICMR
- Children aged 0–14 years
- Elderly above 60 years
- Males
Rabies immunoglobulin is the missing link: ICMR
How vaccine and RIG work together
- Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP): for high-risk individuals (such as veterinarians and travellers to high-risk areas)
- Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP): for those bitten or scratched, delivered on Days 0, 3, 7, and 14 (plus Day 28 for immunocompromised individuals)
Current government response
- Free provision of anti-rabies vaccine and RIG
- Mass dog vaccination campaigns
- Model anti-rabies clinics
- Awareness and training programmes
- Intersectoral coordination under a “One Health” approach
Despite targets, India’s rabies strategy faces major barriers
- Uneven access to vaccine and immunoglobulin
- Weak surveillance and underreporting
- Lack of lab-confirmed diagnoses
- Public misconceptions about treatment
- Fragmented coordination across health sectors
What are the common signs a dog may have rabies?
- Sudden, unprovoked aggression
- Attacking people or animals without reason
- Restlessness, snapping, biting at objects or air
- Excessive salivation or foaming at the mouth (due to paralysis of the jaw and throat muscles)
- Thick, sticky saliva may drip constantly
- Unusual behaviour or personality changes
- Friendly dogs becoming hostile
- Active dogs becoming lethargic or withdrawn
- Difficulty swallowing or hydrophobia (fear of water)
- Dogs may refuse to drink despite appearing thirsty
- Attempts to drink may trigger spasms or panic
- Staggering or paralysis
- Hind leg weakness
- Seizures or paralysis, especially near the end stage
- High-pitched growling or strange vocalisations
- Bark may sound distorted or unusual
- Whining, howling, or guttural noises
Steps to take after a dog bite
- Category I (Touching or feeding animals, or being licked on intact skin): No PEP required, but wash hands for hygiene and observe the animal.
- Category II (Minor scratches or nibbles): Vaccine is required.
- Category III (Deep wounds or mucosal exposure): Both vaccine and RIG are required.
