'Parental support, pre-op knowledge key to baby's smooth surgical journey'

When parents learn that their baby requires surgery, they are often overcome by emotions -- fear, uncertainty and anxiety -- but being well-informed and emotionally prepared can make a significant difference, experts say.

Understanding the procedure, knowing what to expect, and learning how to support their child during recovery are essential to easing this journey. Hence, a comprehensive guide is much needed to provide families with the reassurance, knowledge, and emotional support they need at this critical hour.

"Parents often feel a mix of anxiety, worry and hope," said Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, Director of Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology at Medanta-The Medicity in Gurugram.

"Parents often feel a mix of anxiety, worry and hope," said Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, Director of Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology at Medanta-The Medicity in Gurugram.

"Our role is to provide clarity and guidance, ensuring they understand every step of their baby's surgical journey," he said. Healthcare professionals play a key role in ensuring that parents are informed and confident about the process. Open communication with doctors and nurses can empower parents and enable them to make decisions with clarity. Before the surgery, parents should take the time to learn about the condition necessitating the procedure. Speaking with medical professionals about potential outcomes, risks, and recovery expectations of their baby's surgery can help them take informed decisions throughout this journey.

Dr Sinha emphasised that selecting a qualified medical team is critical. "Experience matters when it comes to paediatric surgeries. Parents should feel confident in asking about a surgeon's track record, hospital facilities and post-surgical support," he said. Chairman of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, Dr Raman Kumar, highlighted the importance of emotional readiness. "A baby's recovery is greatly influenced by the emotional state of their parents. When parents remain calm and reassured, their baby feels a sense of security -- even in a hospital setting," he said. Practical preparations pre-surgery also help smooth the process. Parents should ensure that their baby completes all required tests, pack comfort items and feeding essentials, and prepare any older siblings for upcoming hospital visits.

On the day of surgery, knowing what to expect can make a significant difference, Dr Kumar said. "We always encourage parents to be present and engaged," he added. "Even small acts of reassurance -- such as holding the baby's hand before anaesthesia -- can make a profound difference," he said. Post-surgery, attentive care is crucial. Parents should manage pain, monitor signs of healing, and gradually return to normal routines under medical advice. Dr Sinha underlined that recovery goes beyond physical healing. Providing comfort through cuddles, maintaining a calm environment and scheduling necessary follow-up appointments help ensure a successful healing process.