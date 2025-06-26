Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Sky under the knife again: Surya undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

Sky under the knife again: Surya undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

A sports hernia is a soft tissue injury in the groin or lower abdomen, commonly affecting muscles, tendons, or ligaments-a recurring issue in the batter's case.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s T20 International captain Suryakumar Yadav undergone successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany. This marks his third surgical procedure in as many years—following an ankle operation in 2023 and a previous sports hernia surgery in 2024.
 
"Already on the Road to Recovery"
 
"Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back," the 34-year-old posted on his social media handle on Wednesday, offering fans a glimpse into his post-surgery mindset.
 
 
Recurring injury, familiar procedure
 
Last week, news agency PTI reported that Suryakumar had been grappling with pain in his lower abdomen due to a suspected sports hernia. The call for surgery was made after further evaluation.  

Also Read

Surya and Rohit

Bumrah, Hardik, Surya congratulate Rohit on stand in Wankhede named on him

Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma

SRH vs MI highlights: Rohit-Surya power MI to 4th straight win in IPL 2025

Statues of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025: MI unveils life-size statues of their top stars at Mumbai airport

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Suryakumar Yadav to follow Jaiswal's path with probable Mumbai exit?

 
What is sports hernia?
 
A sports hernia is a soft tissue injury in the groin or lower abdomen, commonly affecting muscles, tendons, or ligaments—a recurring issue in the batter’s case.
 
Suryakumar Yadav's recovery timeline
 
Following the procedure in Germany, Suryakumar is expected to begin rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in about two weeks.
 
Will Surya be fit for Bangladesh's T20 series?
 
India’s next white-ball assignment is a tour of Bangladesh in August, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. Suryakumar, who hasn’t featured in the 50-over format since the 2023 World Cup final, is expected to return to lead the T20 side in Chattogram on August 26.
 
From IPL heroics to the surgeon’s table
 
Before going under the knife, Suryakumar was in red-hot form for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He was named Player of the Tournament, scoring 717 runs—second only to Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs). Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs, falling short in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings.
 
Leading from the Front in Mumbai League
 
In the T20 Mumbai League that followed, he captained Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, adding 122 runs from five innings to his season tally, proving his consistency across formats before injury struck again.

More From This Section

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 video highlights

14 wickets fell on Day 1 in Barbados: Check WI vs AUS 1st Test highlights

MLC 2025

MLC 2025: Seattle vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana released from India squad ahead of second England Test

ISPL season 2

Salman Khan joins ISPL as owner of Delhi franchise, boosting league power

WI vs AUS 1st Test

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11, toss time and live streaming

Topics : Suryakumar Yadav India cricket team India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon