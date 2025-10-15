As Diwali approaches, many cities are pinning their hopes on green crackers to reduce the pollution spike that follows every festival season. These fireworks are designed to emit less smoke and noise. But experts caution that their health impact remains far from benign, particularly in already polluted cities such as Delhi.

The ‘green’ promise

Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), green crackers are meant to emit 30–40 per cent less particulate matter and limit noise levels below 120 decibels. They replace some of the most harmful metals like barium with safer alternatives and use improved chemical formulations.

However, researchers and doctors point out that a reduction on paper does not always translate into cleaner air in real-world conditions. “In cities like Delhi, where the air is already heavily polluted, green crackers make very little difference. People with asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), or heart problems are at higher risk during this period and may experience chest tightness, cough, or difficulty in breathing,” says Dr Syed Abdul Aleem, senior pulmonologist, Gurunanak CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad, Hyderabad. Also read: Green crackers may return this Diwali: Here's what it means for Delhi Still a threat to the lungs In a report by The Indian Express, Dr Rajeev Kumar Mishra, a senior researcher at Delhi Technological University, pointed to a 2022 joint study with IIT Roorkee which found that even green crackers released large volumes of ultrafine particles. These are smaller than 100 nanometres and capable of penetrating deep into the lungs.

“Green crackers emit fine and ultrafine particles like PM2.5 and PM1,” shares Dr Aleem. “These are tiny enough to go deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. They also contain small amounts of metals and chemicals that can irritate the airways and worsen breathing problems,” he explains. Risk for people with respiratory conditions Doctors warn that people suffering from COPD, asthma, or heart disease are especially vulnerable to these short-term pollution spikes. Hospitals often report a rise in emergency visits for breathing difficulty, chest pain, and wheezing during and immediately after the festive days. “Even short bursts of high pollution during Diwali can be dangerous for people with asthma, COPD, or heart disease. The sudden rise in particulate matter and gases can irritate the lungs, trigger severe breathlessness, and sometimes require urgent treatment like nebulisation or oxygen support. For the elderly and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, these episodes can even become life-threatening,” says Dr Aleem.

Also read: Delhi's air pollution forecasts miss PM2.5 levels by up to 35%, says CEEW The noise factor Loud sounds can trigger a surge in stress hormones such as adrenaline, temporarily raising heart rate and blood pressure, explains Dr Aleem. He adds that elderly people, heart patients, children, and pets are particularly sensitive to sudden or prolonged bursts of noise. While green crackers are designed to produce less sound, some still exceed safe auditory limits. “Green crackers may be somewhat quieter, but not quiet enough to prevent anxiety, restlessness, or disturbed sleep in residential areas,” he notes.

Problem of fake or mislabelled crackers Implementation remains a major concern. Despite clear Supreme Court and CPCB guidelines, fake or non-certified crackers continue to reach consumers, often disguised with “green” labels. "There have been cases where fake or mislabeled crackers were sold as green ones. Many buyers also ignore the QR code verification. As a result, unsafe products still reach the market. To make a real difference, stricter checks, regular inspections, and better public awareness are needed," emphasises Dr Aleem. Long-term exposure concerns Public-health experts say that annual exposure to even “less toxic” cracker smoke can accelerate lung-function decline and aggravate chronic respiratory illness. When combined with Delhi’s persistent winter smog, the health benefits of green crackers may be marginal at best.