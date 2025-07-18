Good oral hygiene may lower cancer risk, suggests AIIMS-led research

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, in a study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, have found that poor oral hygiene is associated with a higher risk of developing various cancers, particularly those affecting the digestive tract, prostate, breast, pancreas, oropharynx, uterus, and lungs.

The study analysed data from over 12,000 controls and 8000 head and neck cancer (HNC) patients. It was observed that there was a notable increase in cancer incidence among those with gum disease, tooth loss, or untreated dental issues.

Study highlights

Oral health is closely associated with several systemic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, adverse pregnancy outcomes and Alzheimer’s disease - oncologists Dr Abhishek Shankar and Dr Vaibhav Sahni from AIIMS Delhi pointed out in the study.

Radiotherapy (RT) to the head and neck changes the balance of bacteria in the mouth - good bacteria decrease, while harmful ones increase, leading to complications after treatment. Patients with severe gum disease who undergo intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), with or without chemotherapy, are at a higher risk of bone healing problems after treatment. The CHANCE study found that regular dental check-ups over 10 years were linked to a lower risk of dying from cancer. The benefit was greater for oral cancer patients, especially those who had more than 10 dental visits in the past decade. India’s oral health crisis India faces a significant oral health burden. According to the Global Oral Health Status Report 2022, India faces some of the highest oral health burdens in the world:

Tooth decay in permanent teeth: Affected over 36 crore (366.8 million) people in India - 18.1 per cent of the global total. Severe gum disease (periodontal disease): Found in 22 crore (221 million) people - about 20.3 per cent of worldwide cases. Tooth decay in milk teeth (deciduous teeth): Seen in 9.8 crore (98.2 million) cases - 18.9 per cent of the global burden. Total tooth loss (edentulism): Affected 3.5 crore (34.9 million) Indians - 9.9 per cent of global cases. Lip and oral cavity cancer: Diagnosed in 3.27 lakh (327,648) people in India - making up 23.4 per cent of global cases.

AIIMS researchers emphasise that oral hygiene should be part of routine health check-ups, and urge policy-makers to integrate dental care into primary healthcare services. Experts call for better dental hygiene awareness Interventions proposed by the experts in the study include- Introduce supervised toothbrushing programmes in schools to encourage early hygiene habits in children.

Use oral rinse-based point-of-care tests to quickly detect gum diseases in community or clinical settings.

Include tobacco cessation education in school and college curricula to reduce early tobacco use.

Distribute free toothbrushes and toothpaste, especially in low-income areas, to promote daily oral care habits.

Raise awareness among teachers and families, and offer incentives to encourage focus on children’s oral health.

Implement nutrition and sugar warning labels on packaged foods to help people make healthier choices.

Strictly ban indirect or “proxy” advertisements of tobacco products.

Stop the use of likable characters in ads promoting sugary snacks and drinks to children. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS The study is a wake-up call for Indians who often overlook oral health. Experts, through the study, urge everyone to prioritise dental hygiene not just for healthy teeth, but as a step towards preventing life-threatening illnesses like cancer.