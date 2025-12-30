Can vaccinated pets still carry rabies? What pet parents must know

According to Dr Ridhima Mahadeva, Chandigarh based Veterinarian, rabies vaccines used in dogs and cats are highly reliable when given correctly and on schedule.

“Rabies continues to be one of India’s most serious yet entirely preventable zoonotic diseases,” she says, adding that vaccination is central to breaking the chain of transmission between animals and humans.

Research consistently shows a striking contrast between vaccinated and unvaccinated animals. Properly vaccinated pets are highly unlikely to develop rabies or pass it on to humans.

However, no vaccine can guarantee absolute, lifelong immunity in every animal.

Can vaccinated pets still get rabies?

"In rare cases, yes, but these situations are uncommon and usually preventable," says Dr Mahadeva. Breakthrough infections are typically linked to:

Missed or delayed booster doses

Improper vaccine storage or handling

Vaccination given to an unhealthy or immunocompromised animal

Exposure to the virus before immunity has fully developed

Even in such scenarios, the risk of rabies remains far lower than in unvaccinated pets.