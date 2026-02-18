Ramzan fasting: How dehydration affects kidney and prostate health

Ramzan is a sacred month of reflection and discipline, yet fasting for up to 12 to 16 hours without food or water can challenge the body in unique ways. While most healthy individuals can fast safely, doctors warn that inadequate hydration between iftar and suhoor can quietly strain the urinary system.

As water intake drops sharply during daylight hours, urine becomes concentrated, and the kidneys must work harder. This can increase the risk of kidney stones, urinary tract infections (UTIs) and prostate-related complications, especially in those with pre-existing conditions.

How reduced fluid intake affects kidney function

Dr Ankur Bhatnagar, Senior Consultant and Head – Urology and Renal Transplant at Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, explains that prolonged fasting “leads to dehydration that concentrates urine. Due to this, the kidneys get strained because of a reduction in glomerular filtration and the promotion of mineral buildup.”

Dr Mangesh Patil, Urologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, adds that when the body dehydrates, the kidneys try to conserve water by producing highly concentrated urine. Although this is a normal survival mechanism, prolonged concentration reduces the steady flushing of toxins and increases the contact time of minerals with the urinary tract lining. In simple terms, the urinary system becomes sluggish rather than well-flushed, which raises the risk of irritation and crystal formation. Why low water intake raises kidney stone risk Doctors say dehydration is one of the strongest risk factors for kidney stone formation. Dr Patil explains, “Think of urine as a solution: when water decreases, minerals crystallise.” When urine volume drops during fasting, minerals such as calcium and oxalate become overly concentrated. These crystals can stick together and form stones, and those who already have stones may experience worsening symptoms.

Dr Bhatnagar adds that fasting increases urine supersaturation with calcium oxalate, which promotes new stone formation as well as growth of existing stones. Studies indicate a higher incidence of kidney stone cases during and shortly after Ramzan. Warning signs of kidney stones: Sudden severe pain in the lower back or side

Pain radiating to the groin

Pink, red or brown urine

Nausea or vomiting

Burning while passing urine

Markedly reduced urine output If these symptoms appear, medical advice should not be delayed. Why dehydration raises the risk of UTIs Reduced fluid intake means fewer trips to the toilet, which can allow bacteria to remain in the bladder for longer. Normally, regular urination flushes bacteria out, but dehydration disrupts this natural defence.

Dr Patil notes that concentrated urine can irritate the bladder lining and mimic UTI-like symptoms such as burning or urgency. Women are particularly vulnerable because they have a shorter urethra, and elderly individuals face added risk due to weaker immunity or incomplete bladder emptying. Dr Bhatnagar confirms that reduced liquid intake promotes bacterial growth and raises infection risk, especially among women and older adults. Common signs of a UTI include: Burning sensation while urinating

Increased frequency or urgency

Lower abdominal discomfort

Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

Fever in more severe cases If burning is accompanied by fever, it may indicate that the infection is spreading to the kidneys.

How dehydration worsens prostate symptoms Dr Aditya Goyal, Consultant Urologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, explains that when fluid intake is reduced, urine becomes highly concentrated and irritates the bladder lining. Men with enlarged prostates may experience worsening urgency, burning and discomfort. He further notes that reduced hydration can worsen incomplete bladder emptying, which increases the risk of infections. Rapid fluid intake after iftar may also aggravate night-time symptoms such as frequent urination. In more serious cases, dehydration can increase the risk of acute urinary retention, a painful condition in which a person is unable to pass urine and may require emergency catheterisation.

Dr Goyal emphasises that fasting is not automatically unsafe, but careful hydration planning and medical guidance are essential. Watch for the following symptoms: Increased urinary urgency

Frequent need to pass urine, especially at night

Weak or slow urine stream

Difficulty starting urination

Feeling that the bladder is not completely empty

Burning sensation while passing urine

Sudden inability to pass urine despite urge “If any of these occur, the fast should be broken immediately, and medical care sought without delay,” advises Dr Goyal. Practical hydration strategies during Ramzan A structured hydration plan between iftar and suhoor is essential.

1. Timed water intake Do not drink large volumes at once

Aim for small, steady intake every 30-45 minutes after iftar

Target approximately 2–2.5 litres, adjusted for body weight and medical condition 2. Smart suhoor planning Include water-rich foods such as cucumber, watermelon and curd

Avoid excessive tea, coffee and fizzy drinks as they increase urine output

Reduce very salty and fried foods 3. Electrolyte balance Lemon water with a pinch of salt can help if not hypertensive

Coconut water in moderation supports electrolyte replenishment 4. Individuals with kidney tones Citrate-rich fluids such as lemon water may help reduce stone risk 5. Prostate patients on medication