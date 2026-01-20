Rising scabies cases across the UK raise fresh public health concerns

Sleepless nights, relentless itching, and repeated treatments, for many families in the UK, scabies has become an exhausting and distressing reality. Health experts say cases of the Victorian-era skin disease are rising sharply, fuelled by delayed care and shortages of effective treatments.

What happens in scabies?

Scabies is caused by microscopic mites that burrow into the skin, leading to intense itching and a rash. The condition spreads easily through close skin-to-skin contact and can affect people of all ages and backgrounds, from families at home to students in shared accommodation.

Key symptoms include:

Severe itching, especially at night

Red or crusty rash

Tiny burrow lines between fingers, wrists or skin folds

Bumps around waist, groin, and armpits

These signs are often mistaken for eczema or psoriasis, leading to delays in diagnosis and containment.

Scabies was common in the Victorian era because overcrowded living conditions, poor sanitation and limited access to effective medical treatment allowed the highly contagious mites to spread easily through close physical contact. Why are scabies cases rising? While there is no clear conclusion on why cases are increasing, health officials point to several factors that may be behind the surge - Shortages of key treatments like permethrin and malathion, complicating care in some areas

Delayed access to NHS care, meaning infestations spread further before treatment begins

Communal living environments, such as universities and care homes, where scabies spreads quickly

Post-pandemic social mixing leading to more close contact among people Recent figures show cases remain consistently above the seasonal average, and diagnoses in sexual health clinics have risen notably, especially among young adults.

Dr Lea Solman, consultant paediatric dermatologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital, UK, says stigma remains a major barrier to controlling scabies outbreaks. “The shame around scabies is one of the biggest obstacles we face in controlling outbreaks,” she says. “It stops people seeking help quickly, and it stops them from having the difficult conversations needed to ensure everyone gets treated at the same time,” she adds. Personal impact: More than just skin deep Patients say scabies can profoundly disrupt daily life, causing sleepless nights, relentless itching, exhaustive cleaning routines and significant psychological stress. In some cases, families have taken extreme steps, including temporarily relocating, in an effort to prevent reinfestation.

Symptoms can take weeks to appear, meaning many people unknowingly pass on the infection before seeking medical help, making outbreaks harder to contain and prolonging the cycle of spread. Public health response Health authorities recommend greater awareness and timely treatment to curb the spread. While scabies isn’t usually serious, its resurgence highlights challenges in diagnosis, access to care and the need for better public education. As the UK continues to deal with this age-old skin disease in the modern era, experts stress that scabies doesn’t reflect on personal hygiene; it simply thrives where people are in close contact.