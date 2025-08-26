874,000 cancer deaths in India in 2024: ICMR analysis reveals rising crisis

Which types of cancers are most common in India?
- Men: Oral, lung, and prostate cancers are most common. Oral cancer alone is expected to account for over 113,000 new male cases in 2024.
- Women: Breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers dominate. Breast cancer cases are projected to cross 238,000 in 2024, making it the leading cancer among Indian women.
What is the government doing to tackle this?
- Screening drives: People over 30 are being encouraged to undergo regular check-ups.
- Financial support: Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY provides up to ₹5 lakh per family for treatment.
- Affordable medicines: Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacies aim to cut drug costs.
- Infrastructure: Plans are underway to set up 200 district cancer day-care centres by 2026.
What can individuals do to lower cancer risk?
- Quit tobacco and smoking – biggest preventable risk.
- Exercise daily – short walks or stair climbs make a difference.
- Eat smarter – cut down on fried, processed foods; add fresh fruits and vegetables.
- Get screened – breast and cervical checks for women; oral and lung screenings for men.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app