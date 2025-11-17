Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating

30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating

Using data from 30,000 adults, researchers say ultra-processed foods may alter key brain regions linked to hunger, reward and overeating, raising new questions about long-term health risks

ultra-processed foods

Researchers say ultra-processed foods may alter brain regions that regulate hunger. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever notice how a bag of snacks seems to vanish before you realise it? A new study says ultra-processed foods may be changing the way your brain handles appetite and overeating.  The study titled Ultra-processed food consumption affects structural integrity of feeding-related brain regions independent of and via adiposity, published in npj Metabolic Health and Disease, presents a thought-provoking possibility: Our favourite convenient foods might be influencing not just our waistlines, but the very structure of our brain.
 
The research, conducted using data from about 30,000 adults in the UK Biobank, suggests that high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is linked with changes in brain areas that regulate eating behaviour, including the hypothalamus, amygdala, and nucleus accumbens.
 
 
In a statement from the University of Helsinki, doctoral researcher Arsène Kanyamibwa said, “Our findings indicate that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with structural changes in brain regions regulating eating behaviour… This may lead to a cycle of overeating.”

What counts as an ultra-processed food?

Ultra-processed foods are products that undergo industrial processing and typically contain additives, emulsifiers, flavour enhancers, artificial colours or preservatives. Examples include:
  • Packaged snacks, biscuits, and instant noodles
  • Fizzy and energy drinks
  • Processed meats like sausages and nuggets
  • Ready-to-eat frozen meals
Not all processed foods are bad. The press release explains that frozen vegetables or pasteurised milk are still considered healthy options. The concern lies with chemically modified ingredients and additives commonly used in UPFs.

Also Read

sitting too long blood sugar, diabetes risk sitting, sedentary lifestyle

How long sitting spikes your blood sugar, even if you work out daily

digestion time of food

Top foods, drinks that help ease constipation and support gut health

Pollution, Air pollution

Insurers mull premium hike as claims mount due to rising air pollutionpremium

Anxiety, fear, depression, mental health

IIT researchers identify physiological markers to help manage test anxiety

vaping risks, e-cigarettes

Japan battles rise of 'zombie cigarettes' as etomidate drug crisis deepens

What brain changes did the study detect?

The study showed that people who consumed more UPFs had measurable alterations in brain microstructure, particularly in the parts of the brain linked to:
  • Reward and craving (nucleus accumbens)
  • Hunger and fullness (hypothalamus)
  • Emotional response to food (amygdala)
These changes may make individuals more prone to overeating, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.
 
Researchers noted that the effects were partly independent of obesity, suggesting that it isn’t just body fat or inflammation playing a role. Some changes might be directly related to ingredients and additives present in UPFs.

Does this help explain why we overeat ultra-processed foods?

According to the study, UPF consumption is associated with lower cellular integrity in this region, hinting at adaptations that may increase food reward-seeking. This means that the more ultra-processed food you eat, the more your brain might nudge you to seek it again.

Should food policies change based on this new evidence?

According to the researchers, UPFs have already been linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and dementia. This emerging evidence of brain-based changes strengthens the argument for rethinking how nations regulate and label ultra-processed foods.
 
Kanyamibwa emphasises that the health impact of UPFs requires greater attention in food regulation and nutrition policy. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

prediabetes

Only 27% of Mumbaikars aware of sugar risks, 15.6% pre-diabetic: BMC

Pregnant

Postpartum depression to strained ties: Why maternal mental health matters

new moms, pregnancy

Indian scientists discover 'genetic switch' that allows embryo implantation

Diabetes

Datanomics: Over 6% of India's population is living with diabetespremium

diabetes

One in six Indians now has diabetes, shows new ICICI Lombard wellness study

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Processed food brain health food habits junk food

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon