The seasonal surge: Why changing weather triggers stomach infections

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:18 PM IST
As winter fades and spring begins, many people start to notice a familiar and unwelcome pattern with a rise in stomach infections. Doctors say this is not a coincidence and seasonal transitions create the perfect conditions for microbes to thrive while human behaviour also shifts in ways that increase risk.
From rising temperatures to contaminated water supplies, several factors combine and as a result cases of food poisoning and stomach infections tend to spike during seasonal change.
How weather fuels microbial growth
According to Dr Ali Sher, consultant - internal medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, seasonal shifts directly influence microbial ecology. “Warmer temperatures shorten bacterial doubling time, meaning organisms such as E. coli or Salmonella can multiply exponentially within hours if food is left unrefrigerated,” says Dr AI Sher.
As temperatures fluctuate, food often remains in what experts call the danger temperature zone for longer period of time and this allows bacteria and viruses to multiply rapidly. Higher humidity level further accelerates growth as damp conditions favour not only bacteria but also fungi and parasites.
Dr Vijay Sharma, consultant - internal medicine, Regency Hospital, Gorakhpur, explains that intermittent rainfall and humidity create “a perfect environment for foodborne illness because the bacteria and viruses respond in a quick way to environmental changes”.
Which infections are most common?
Dr Ashok M N, consultant - internal medicine & diabetology, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru, notes that “rapid increase in ambient temperature promotes rapid bacterial replication while humidity and stagnant water during monsoon months increase contamination of food and water sources”.
During these transitions, doctors frequently diagnose infections caused by salmonella, shigella, vibrio species including vibrio cholerae, enterotoxigenic E. coli, campylobacter, rotavirus and norovirus.
The symptoms vary depending on the organism and recognising patterns can help in early treatment:
Bacterial infections often cause high fever, abdominal pain and sometimes blood or mucus in stools
Viral infections typically present with watery diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, and fatigue with milder fever
Parasitic infections may persist longer and can be associated with bloating, malabsorption and weight loss
Across all types, dehydration remains the biggest risk because fluid and electrolyte imbalance can develop quickly.
Behavioural changes increase exposure
Seasonal change does not just affect microbes and it also alters how people eat. During pleasant weather and festive periods, people consume more street food, cut fruits, raw salads and chilled beverages. However, improper refrigeration during power cuts and repeated reheating of cooking oil increase contamination risk.
Even minor changes in refrigeration efficiency can allow pathogens to multiply and this often goes unnoticed in households and small food outlets.
Dr Sher highlights that inadequate hand hygiene among food handlers and cross contamination between raw meat and ready to eat items significantly increase transmission. Meanwhile, water contamination during heavy rain remains a major contributor to outbreaks.
Who is most vulnerable?
Certain groups are at higher risk because their immunity or physiological reserve is limited. These include:
Young children with immature immune systems
Elderly individuals
Pregnant women
People with diabetes, cancer or chronic illnesses
Those on long term steroids or immunosuppressive therapy
In these individuals, dehydration can progress rapidly and hospitalisation may be required sooner than in otherwise healthy adults.