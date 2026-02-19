Is eating egg yolks risky for your heart? Here's what you should know

For years, egg yolks have been blamed for raising cholesterol and increasing the risk of heart disease. Many people began skipping the yolk and opting for egg whites, believing they were making a heart-healthy choice. However, newer research and doctors say the fear around egg yolks may be overstated for most people.

Dr Karuna Chaturvedi, Head – Clinical Nutrition, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, explains that our understanding of dietary cholesterol has evolved significantly.

Are egg yolks bad for our hearts?

“Recent studies have changed the way we think of egg yolks and heart disease,” says Dr Chaturvedi. “In fact, for most healthy individuals, the cholesterol contained in eggs only minimally affects the cholesterol level in their blood.”

She adds that the concern over egg yolks was largely based on outdated evidence. "Current research shows that saturated and trans fats are more responsible for raising LDL, or ‘bad’ cholesterol, than the cholesterol found in eggs. Some studies even suggest that moderate egg consumption may increase HDL, or ‘good’ cholesterol, which supports heart health," she adds. However, she cautions that individuals respond differently. People with genetic lipid disorders or those consuming high amounts of saturated fat should still be careful with egg intake. How do egg yolks affect blood cholesterol? For healthy adults, the link between egg consumption and blood cholesterol appears weak. “Eggs are known to increase HDL (high-density lipoprotein) or good cholesterol. Even a moderate consumption of one or two eggs per day is normally considered quite safe,” says Dr Chaturvedi.

The picture is more complex for people with diabetes or existing heart disease. Some studies suggest that eating more than one egg per day may increase cardiovascular risk in certain groups, while other research shows no significant effect. The American Heart Association advises limiting dietary cholesterol to less than 300 mg per day, although personalised medical advice is always best. Dr Chaturvedi stresses that overall diet and lifestyle matter more than a single food. The amount of saturated fat consumed, physical activity levels, and weight management all play a much bigger role in determining heart risk. What nutrients do you miss by avoiding the yolk? Egg yolks are far from empty calories. In fact, they are packed with nutrients that support overall health. They contain:

Vitamins A, D, E and B12

Minerals such as iron

Choline, which supports brain development and function

Antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that protect eye health

Healthy fats and high-quality protein “One of the nutrients in egg yolks is choline, which is very important for the brain,” says Dr Chaturvedi. Many people do not meet their daily choline needs, so completely avoiding yolks may increase the risk of deficiency. A total ban on egg yolks could therefore negatively affect general health, eye health and brain function. How many eggs are safe to consume regularly? The safe number depends on age and health status:

Healthy adults: 1-2 eggs per day, or up to 7 per week, is generally safe

Older adults (65+): 1-2 eggs daily may support muscle mass and cognitive function

Diabetes: Limit to 3-4 eggs per week

Heart disease: Around 3-4 eggs per week or less, depending on medical advice

Children and teens: 1-2 eggs per day is safe within a balanced diet Does it matter what you eat eggs with? Yes, and this is often overlooked. Eggs eaten alongside vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins contribute to a nutritious meal. However, pairing eggs with processed meats, refined carbohydrates and high-fat cheese may increase heart risk.