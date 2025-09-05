Home / Health / Cipla launches Huena, India's first non-antibiotic drug to fight UTI

Cipla launches Huena, India's first non-antibiotic drug to fight UTI

This marks a significant step forward for the company in its fight against anti-microbial resistance as it becomes the first to introduce such treatment in India

Cipla
Shares of Cipla ended 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,552.70 apiece on the BSE.
PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug firm Cipla on Friday said it has introduced a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections.

The company has launched Methenamine Hippurate under the brand name HUENA.

This marks a significant step forward for the company in its fight against anti-microbial resistance as it becomes the first to introduce such treatment in India, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the second most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years.

Women are more susceptible to UTIs, which account for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions.

Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract.

Studies show it is as effective as long-term, low-dose antibiotic therapy for UTI prevention, with lower costs and no risk of antibiotic resistance.

"We believe this innovation will notably improve patient outcomes, while reducing reliance on antibiotics, further contributing to a healthier future for all," Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said.

Shares of Cipla ended 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,552.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New study links artificial sweeteners to faster brain ageing risks

Why women live longer: The science behind lower female death rate

Longer lives, smaller families: What SRS data shows about India's future

Is India becoming an ageing society? Govt data shows 1 in 10 are seniors

Nocturia: Understanding night-time urination, causes and its solutions

Topics :Ciplaurinary infectionsIndian healthcare

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story