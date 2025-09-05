Cipla launches Huena, India's first non-antibiotic drug to fight UTI

Drug firm Cipla on Friday said it has introduced a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections.
The company has launched Methenamine Hippurate under the brand name HUENA.
This marks a significant step forward for the company in its fight against anti-microbial resistance as it becomes the first to introduce such treatment in India, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the second most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years.
Women are more susceptible to UTIs, which account for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions.
Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract.
Studies show it is as effective as long-term, low-dose antibiotic therapy for UTI prevention, with lower costs and no risk of antibiotic resistance.
"We believe this innovation will notably improve patient outcomes, while reducing reliance on antibiotics, further contributing to a healthier future for all," Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said.
Shares of Cipla ended 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,552.70 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
