Glenmark starts multi-nation Phase 3 clinical trials for lung cancer drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has initiated a multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for Envafolimab, a novel drug for third-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

The company said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to begin patient enrolment and dosing in the country.

In parallel, the drug firm has submitted a clinical trial application in Russia and is preparing to open additional clinical trial sites in Brazil and Mexico, Glenmark said in a statement.

The randomised, multi-centre, Phase 3 trial will assess the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of Envafolimab in patients with third-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).