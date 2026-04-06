Just 2-3 minutes of daily intense exercise may cut risk of 8 major diseases

Getting slightly out of breath for just a few minutes a day could have major health benefits, according to a new study that links vigorous activity to lower risks of multiple chronic diseases and death.

The study titled Volume vs intensity of physical activity and risk of cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular chronic diseases, published in the European Heart Journal, finds that even brief bursts of vigorous physical activity (VPA) can significantly reduce the risk of eight major diseases, such as dementia and diabetes.

Analysing data from over 96,000 people, researchers found that intensity, and not just total activity, plays a powerful role. In fact, people who incorporated more vigorous activity into their routine saw up to 63 per cent lower risk of dementia, 60 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes, and 46 per cent lower risk of death.

What does the study reveal about short bursts of vigorous activity? The study tracked 96,408 participants from the UK Biobank using wrist-worn accelerometers to objectively measure their activity levels over a week, followed by health outcomes over nearly seven years. Researchers found a clear pattern: - A higher proportion of vigorous activity was linked to lower risk across all eight diseases studied - Even >4 per cent of total activity being vigorous led to 29–61 per cent lower risk of major conditions - Benefits were seen even with very small amounts of intense activity The study showed that intensity mattered more than total duration for many diseases.

The research examined eight major chronic conditions: - Heart disease and stroke (MACE) - Irregular heartbeat (AFib) - Type 2 diabetes - Inflammatory diseases (like arthritis and psoriasis) - Liver disease - Chronic respiratory diseases - Chronic kidney disease - Dementia The researchers found that participants with higher vigorous activity had substantially lower risks across all these conditions, along with reduced overall mortality. They also found: - For inflammatory diseases and dementia, intensity was the dominant factor - For heart disease and respiratory illness, intensity still played a larger role - For diabetes, liver and kidney disease, both intensity and duration mattered

According to the research paper, the population-level analysis showed that increasing vigorous activity could prevent: - 32.3 per cent of dementia cases - 21.4 per cent of respiratory disease cases - 20.3 per cent of inflammatory diseases The study found benefits with just 15–20 minutes per week of vigorous activity, which is roughly 2–3 minutes a day. Even everyday actions count, such as: - Climbing stairs quickly - Walking briskly between errands - Running to catch transport ALSO READ: Can exercise replace antidepressants, therapy? New study suggests yes - Playing actively with children Why does exercise intensity matter more than duration for health? Lead author Professor Minxue Shen said in a statement from the European Society of Cardiology that vigorous activity triggers unique biological responses.