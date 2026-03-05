Poor sleep, loud snoring, restless nights: Sleep disorders not to ignore

You go to bed tired. You wake up tired. Somewhere between those hours of sleep, something is not working the way it should.

Maybe it is loud snoring that your family jokes about, or waking up again and again through the night, or that heavy, foggy feeling in the morning that coffee never quite fixes. We often blame stress, screens, or “just getting older”. But sometimes, your restless nights could be your body telling you something important about your health.

According to Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head – Neurosciences, ShardaCare - Healthcity, ignoring these signs comes at a cost that shows up years later as heart disease, diabetes, depression, or cognitive decline.

When does poor sleep become a medical warning sign? Dr Singh, who sees the damage from untreated sleep disorders every day, says that if bad sleep shows up occasionally, it may simply reflect a stressful week. But when it becomes persistent, it is no longer harmless. “Sleep problems should not be ignored when they occur most nights and begin to affect daily life,” says Dr Singh. Loud snoring that is regular, disruptive, or accompanied by choking, gasping, or pauses in breathing is especially concerning. So is waking unrefreshed despite spending enough time in bed. READ | Ageing and insomnia: Why older adults sleep worse and what actually helps To this, add daytime fatigue, poor concentration, morning headaches, irritability, or excessive sleepiness to the mix, and the body is clearly signalling distress. “When sleep disturbances worsen over time or coexist with conditions like weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease, they are medical issues, not lifestyle choices,” he explains.

How to tell harmless snoring from obstructive sleep apnoea? According to Dr Singh, harmless snoring tends to be soft, infrequent, and does not affect daytime alertness. In contrast, loud chronic snoring with breathing pauses, choking, or gasping often points to obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), especially when followed by daytime sleepiness or headaches. Insomnia, Dr Singh notes, is not about a few bad nights. “It involves difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking too early at least three nights a week, along with daytime fatigue or poor concentration.” He further explains that restless legs syndrome, which is an uncontrollable urge to move the legs at night, also shows up when circadian rhythm disorders emerge and sleep and wake times are consistently misaligned with daily schedules. If the symptoms persist across weeks or months, Dr Singh advises evaluation.

Why women and younger adults often ignore sleep disorders According to Dr Singh, sleep disorders still carry outdated stereotypes. “Obstructive sleep apnoea is often associated with overweight, middle-aged men, but it can occur in anyone,” says Dr Singh. Women may present with fatigue, insomnia, mood changes, or headaches rather than loud snoring. Younger adults often blame stress or work hours and delay seeking care. Non-obese individuals may have airway anatomy or genetic factors that go unnoticed. READ | How many hours of sleep do you need at each age? A doctor's guide He warns that these biases delay diagnosis and treatment for years.

Which sleep symptoms are commonly dismissed? Fatigue, poor concentration, memory lapses, irritability, and daytime drowsiness are frequently blamed on stress, ageing, or overwork, asserts Dr Singh. “Morning headaches, dry mouth on waking, and frequent night-time urination are also commonly ignored,” Dr Singh notes. In women, insomnia, anxiety, or unexplained exhaustion is often attributed to hormones or mental health alone, rather than an underlying sleep disorder. He further says that restless legs syndrome is often mistaken for muscle strain, and circadian rhythm disorders are brushed off as bad habits. What are the long-term health risks of untreated sleep disorders? According to Dr Singh, we tend to think of sleep as passive, as if nothing much is happening once we close our eyes. In reality, the body is doing critical repair work. When that repair is repeatedly interrupted, the effects build up quietly.

He explains that untreated sleep disorders trigger chronic inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and stress responses in the body. In obstructive sleep apnoea, for instance, oxygen levels dip repeatedly through the night. Over time, this raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Poor sleep also interferes with how the body handles sugar. “It increases insulin resistance and raises the risk of type 2 diabetes and weight gain,” says Dr Singh. Sleep disruption alters hunger hormones as well, which can drive overeating and obesity. The brain does not escape either. Long-term sleep disturbance is closely linked to depression, anxiety, and reduced emotional resilience. Memory, focus, and decision-making begin to suffer. Emerging research even suggests a possible link between chronic sleep disorders and a higher risk of dementia.

“Many people say, ‘I am used to it.’ The body adapts to chronic sleep loss, but that does not mean it is not suffering. Sleep deprivation slows reaction time, weakens judgement and reduces attention. Productivity drops. Mistakes increase. Emotional control becomes harder. Irritability, mood swings and low stress tolerance become frequent,” says Dr Singh. He adds that there is also the risk of microsleep, brief, involuntary lapses into sleep that last a few seconds. These can happen while driving, working with machinery, or even during important conversations. The person may not even realise it has happened. What treatments for sleep disorders actually work? Dr Singh says that for obstructive sleep apnoea, CPAP therapy, which keeps the airway open during sleep, remains the gold standard. Oral appliances can help in mild to moderate cases by repositioning the jaw. In selected patients, surgery may be recommended to correct structural airway issues.

Lifestyle changes also matter. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding alcohol before bedtime, and keeping a consistent sleep routine can significantly improve outcomes. Yet many people discontinue treatment. According to Dr Singh, reasons include discomfort, cost concerns, lack of awareness about long-term risks, and the false belief that improvement means cure. Sleep disorders often require ongoing management. Is it safe to rely on sleeping pills for insomnia? Sleeping pills may offer short-term relief, but they do not treat the root cause. Over time, they can lead to dependence, tolerance, and daytime drowsiness. In conditions like sleep apnoea, sedatives can make breathing problems worse by relaxing airway muscles further.