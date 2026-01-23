Friday, January 23, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why loud, nightly snoring could be a serious red flag for your health

Why loud, nightly snoring could be a serious red flag for your health

With rising sleep disorders, specialists say loud, regular snoring may be an early clue to conditions affecting oxygen levels and overall health

loud snoring health risk

Loud, persistent snoring may be more than a sleep disturbance, with doctors warning it can signal underlying breathing and sleep-related health problems. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snoring is often brushed off as an annoying but harmless habit, often the subject of household jokes. But doctors warn that loud, regular snoring may be the body’s way of flagging deeper health problems. From disrupted sleep to serious heart risks, persistent snoring deserves attention, not dismissal. 
According to Dr Vinit Banga, Director – Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, the key lies in understanding when snoring crosses the line from being benign to concerning.

When snoring stops being harmless

Occasional snoring, especially during a cold or after a late night, is usually not a cause for alarm. Trouble begins when it becomes loud, frequent and persistent. 
 
“Snoring ceases to be innocuous when it becomes loud, frequent, and persistent, especially if this happens on most nights,” says Dr Banga. He adds that it becomes a red flag when snoring is accompanied by
  • Choking or gasping
  • Pauses in breathing
  • Excessive daytime sleepiness
  • Morning headaches
  • Memory or concentration problems
  • High blood pressure
  • Apnoea episodes noticed by someone who shares your space
  • In children, learning or behavioural issues
All these signal that sleep quality and oxygen levels may be compromised.

What loud snoring could be signalling

Chronic snoring is often the tip of the iceberg. One of the most common conditions linked to it is obstructive sleep apnoea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Dr Banga notes, “Those who suffer from sleep apnoea are usually not refreshed, abnormally sleepy during the day, and may have poor concentration.” 
“Loud, persistent snoring may indicate obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition in which a person stops breathing periodically during sleep,” explains Dr Banga. Other possible causes include obesity-related breathing problems, nasal or throat blockages, hypothyroidism and enlarged tonsils, all of which can reduce oxygen supply to the body during sleep.

Long-term health risks

Ignoring snoring linked to sleep apnoea can have serious consequences. “Snoring caused by sleep apnoea can indeed contribute to cardiovascular disease, stroke, hypertension and even type 2 diabetes if it remains untreated,” Dr Banga warns. Repeated drops in blood oxygen levels strain the heart and blood vessels, increasing long-term health risks. 
Clinicians are reporting a steady rise in patients seeking help for snoring and sleep disorders. Factors include -
  • Increasing obesity
  • Sedentary lifestyles
  • High stress levels
  • Better awareness of sleep health
Advances in sleep diagnostics have also made it easier to identify and treat these conditions early.

Can snoring be treated?

Snoring is manageable in most cases, where it is not associated with a deeper ailment. 
Treatment options range from simple lifestyle changes to medical interventions:
  • Weight reduction and regular exercise
  • Avoiding alcohol before bedtime
  • Sleeping on one’s side
  • Treating nasal congestion
  • Maintaining healthy sleep habits
 
For more severe cases, doctors may recommend oral appliances, CPAP therapy for sleep apnoea, or surgery when necessary. 
“Snoring may sound trivial, but when it is loud and persistent, it can be the body’s early warning system,” says Dr Banga. Paying attention and seeking timely medical advice can make a significant difference to long-term health. 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

