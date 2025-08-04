Smoking linked to increased risk of developing slipped disc, warn doctors

Doctors at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here have warned that smoking significantly increases the risk of developing a slipped disc, also known as lumbar disc herniation.

The warning came after a successful surgery was performed on a patient referred with recurrent lumbar disc herniation.

A team led by surgeon Dr Bhaskar Borgohain recently carried out a tubular microdiscectomy successfully to relieve the pressure on the S1 nerve root on a patient admitted to the hospital.

Four large fragments of the disc were removed during the minimally invasive procedure, he said.