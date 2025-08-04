Matcha tea: Is it really healthy or just another overhyped wellness fad?

Matcha tea has steadily moved from niche health stores into mainstream cafes, homes, and even office pantries, but is it really worth the hype? With claims ranging from improved focus and reduced anxiety to antioxidant protection and weight loss, this vibrant green tea powder has captured the attention of those seeking healthier lifestyle choices.

Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, and Dr Manisha Arora, Director, Internal Medicine at the same hospital, explain whether matcha is truly a science-backed superdrink or just another wellness fad wrapped in hype.

What makes matcha different from regular green tea?

Unlike your standard green tea bag, matcha is made by grinding the entire tea leaf into a powder, which means you are drinking the whole leaf, not just an infusion. That alone gives it a nutritional edge.

According to Dietitian (Dt) Sharma, matcha is rich in catechins (especially Epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG), vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and even fibre. These compounds make it a legit antioxidant powerhouse. “Because you consume the whole leaf, you get more of everything, such as more nutrients, more antioxidants, more benefits,” she explained. It is often called a superfood. “While some of the buzz is fuelled by wellness trends, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of matcha are backed by research,” said Dr Arora. So, it’s not just a trend, it is a science-backed health upgrade. Can matcha help with mental and physical wellbeing? If you’ve ever downed coffee and ended up jittery or anxious, matcha might just be your new ally.

“Matcha contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation without drowsiness. It works in synergy with caffeine to give you calm, sustained energy. This results in better focus, improved concentration, and fewer crashes,” explained Dt Sharma. So instead of being wired and tired by 3 pm, you might just feel mentally sharper and less anxious after sipping on matcha. According to Dr Arora, matcha’s high EGCG content gives it a serious edge. EGCG helps combat oxidative stress, reduces inflammation, and may help lower the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and cancer. “Matcha has been shown to contain up to 137 times more EGCG than regular green tea,” she added, citing studies in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. That means every cup is like a mini wellness shot for your cells.

How much matcha is safe to drink daily? “One to two cups a day is the sweet spot,” said Dt Sharma. That’s about 1 teaspoon (2 grams) of matcha powder per serving, delivering 70–140 mg of caffeine. It’s enough to enjoy the health benefits without the side effects of a caffeine overdose , like restlessness, rapid heartbeat, or tummy trouble. According to her, people with liver issues, iron-deficiency anaemia, or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should check with a doctor first. Matcha may interfere with iron absorption, and its concentrated form means higher caffeine and catechin levels than you might expect.

Dr Arora added that matcha may also interact with certain medications, like blood thinners, thyroid medication, or antidepressants. So, if you’re on meds or managing a chronic condition, get the green light from your healthcare provider before making matcha a habit. Can matcha fit into a typical Indian diet? You don’t have to give up your chai. Dt Sharma said you can make space for matcha in creative, Indian-friendly ways like matcha lassi, matcha smoothies, even matcha-infused parathas or pancakes. Since matcha doesn’t require boiling (which can destroy some of the tea’s beneficial compounds), it’s actually easier to incorporate into a variety of recipes.

“It’s a great fit for the modern Indian palate,” she said, “as long as you’re mindful of quantity and how it fits into your overall diet and health profile.” Which kind of matcha is better for health? Dr Arora recommended looking for ceremonial-grade matcha if you are drinking it traditionally. It is made from the youngest, most nutrient-rich leaves and contains higher levels of chlorophyll, antioxidants, and L-theanine. Culinary-grade matcha, while still beneficial, is slightly lower in nutrients and better suited for recipes and smoothies. So, choose based on how you plan to use it. With so many brands flooding the market, quality matters more than ever. Look for: