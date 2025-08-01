Can juice fast really detox your body? Here's what doctors want you to know

“Three-day juice fast challenge”, “green juice detoxes”, “seven-day juice reset”, and “glow-up juice detox” have become popular health trends on social media, often touted as a quick fix to “reset” the body, shed excess weight, or undo days of unhealthy eating.

Promoted by influencers and wellness brands, these fasts promise benefits that sound appealing, especially to those seeking easy health hacks. But behind the viral appeal lies a growing concern among medical experts: many of these claims are scientifically unproven, misleading, and in some cases, potentially harmful.

In this edition of Fact-check Friday, we unpack the truth behind juice cleanse myths with insights from Dr Mohit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Myth 1: Juice fasts detox your body Fact: Your body already has a built-in detox system called your Your body already has a built-in detox system called your liver and kidneys . “They do the detoxing job 24x7. You don’t need expensive juices for that,” said Dr Sharma. So, before you drop thousands on a fancy cleanse, remember your organs are already doing the work for free. Myth 2: Juice fasts lead to sustainable weight loss Fact: You’ll probably see the number on the scale drop, but don’t celebrate just yet. “It’s mostly water weight,” Dr Sharma explained. Once you start eating normally again, it usually comes right back. Long-term You’ll probably see the number on the scale drop, but don’t celebrate just yet. “It’s mostly water weight,” Dr Sharma explained. Once you start eating normally again, it usually comes right back. Long-term weight loss doesn’t come in a bottle—it comes from consistent, balanced eating and movement.

Myth 3: Juice is as nutritious as whole fruits and vegetables Fact: “When you juice, you strip out the fibre and sometimes even the nutrients,” said Dr Sharma. What you’re left with is mostly sugar. Eating the whole fruit or vegetable—with skin and pulp—offers far more nutritional benefits and keeps your digestion on track. Myth 4: Juice fasting gives your digestive system a ‘break’ Fact: Your digestive system isn’t a tired employee that needs time off. In fact, “ Your digestive system isn’t a tired employee that needs time off. In fact, “ Your gut thrives on fibre , and juice doesn’t have any,” explained Dr Sharma. Skipping fibre may actually make digestion sluggish over time.

Myth 5: Juice fasts cure chronic diseases Fact: There’s zero scientific evidence to back that up. “Extreme diets like juice cleanses can even worsen conditions like There’s zero scientific evidence to back that up. “Extreme diets like juice cleanses can even worsen conditions like diabetes or kidney disease,” warned Dr Sharma. If you’re managing a chronic illness, always consult a doctor—don’t rely on juice to be your medicine. Myth 6: Juice gives you more energy Fact: You may feel a temporary boost, but it’s usually a sugar high. “Juices are mostly simple sugars. After the initial spike, you’ll likely feel even more tired,” said Dr Sharma. Energy levels are better maintained with protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs—not just sugar-laden sips.

Myth 7: Juice fasts are safe for everyone Fact: “They can be risky, especially for children, pregnant women, older adults, or people with existing health conditions,” cautioned Dr Sharma. Just because it’s natural doesn’t mean it’s safe for all. Myth 8: Drinking juice is the same as eating a salad Fact: “A salad has fibre and keeps you full. Juice? Not so much,” Dr Sharma said. It may taste refreshing, but it won’t keep your hunger at bay for long. Myth 9: All juices are healthy Fact: Some are loaded with sugar, preservatives, and additives. “Even cold-pressed ones can be high in natural sugars and low in actual nutrition,” said Dr Sharma. Read those labels carefully.

Myth 10: Feeling weak or dizzy during a juice fast means it’s working Fact: No, that’s a red flag. Weakness often means your blood sugar is crashing or you’re running low on vital nutrients. “Feeling dizzy or tired isn’t a sign of healing—it’s your body crying out for help,” Dr Sharma said. Myth 11: Juice fasts boost your metabolism Fact: Ironically, the opposite is true. “When your calorie intake drops too low, your metabolism slows down to conserve energy,” explained Dr Sharma. Long-term, this can make weight management even harder. Myth 12: Juice cleanses reset your DNA or cells Fact: That’s just well-packaged pseudoscience. “No juice can reset your genes or heal your cells. It’s a fancy claim without medical basis,” said Dr Sharma. True cellular health comes from regular, balanced nutrition—not quick fixes.