Vaping risks: Are e-cigarettes silently fuelling future lung cancer cases?

Vaping risks: Are e-cigarettes silently fuelling future lung cancer cases?

Experts warn that e-cigarettes may cause hidden lung damage and potentially raise the risk of cancer, especially when used alongside traditional cigarettes

There's growing concern that vaping could silently be increasing the risk of future lung cancer cases. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

E-cigarettes are often seen as safer than traditional smoking. However, medical experts have warned that they could actually be setting the stage for future lung diseases and cancers.
 
According to Dr Prasad Adusumilli, MD, FACS, thoracic surgeon and cellular therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, individuals who quit smoking and then started vaping may have a higher risk of lung cancer compared to those who quit smoking and did not vape.

How do e-cigarettes work and why are they risky?

E-cigarettes heat a mix of nicotine and chemicals to produce an aerosol that is inhaled into the lungs. While often called “vapour”, this aerosol carries heavy metals and unknown toxic substances deep into the respiratory system.
 
 
Dr Adusumilli, who focuses on investigation of the tumour immune microenvironment and the development of T-cell mediated immunotherapy, pointed out that our lungs are not meant to process these particles, which can lead to troubling symptoms like coughing, wheezing, nausea and shortness of breath. These may be early warning signs of serious lung conditions, including the rare but dangerous ‘popcorn lung’.  ALSO READ | Hookah with friends, smoke breaks at work? Tobacco is silently wrecking you

Can vaping increase the risk of cancer?

Although e-cigarettes are relatively new, their long-term health risks are raising serious alarms. Dr Adusumilli warned that e-cigarettes could be silently setting the stage for the next wave of lung cancer and other chronic diseases.

One major concern is that many vapers do not quit traditional cigarettes but instead use both, increasing their exposure to harmful chemicals and nicotine addiction.
 
Without strict regulation and comprehensive research, e-cigarettes could emerge as a significant public health crisis in the coming years.

Does vaping actually help people quit smoking?

“Contrary to popular belief, vaping may not always help people quit,” said Dr Adusumilli. He explained that many users continue to smoke regular cigarettes alongside vaping, which can actually amplify health risks instead of reducing them.
 
Nicotine addiction remains a major hurdle, often locking people in a cycle of dual use that is difficult to escape.
 
Dr Adusumilli stressed that if someone is trying to quit smoking, it is important to seek proven cessation methods like counselling, nicotine replacement therapy or medical support instead of relying on vaping.
 
“The choices we make today could shape the cancer statistics of tomorrow,” said Dr Adusumilli.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

