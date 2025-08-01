World breastfeeding week 2025 calls for better support for new mothers

Theme for WBW 2025
- Health systems that offer skilled, sustained breastfeeding support from pregnancy through early childhood
- Policies, laws and programmes that prioritise women, babies, and breastfeeding
- Community solidarity to uphold every woman and baby’s right to breastfeed anytime, anywhere
India’s focus: Creating sustainable support system
Why breastfeeding matters
- Complete nutrition: Breast milk has the perfect mix of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals tailored to your baby’s changing needs as they grow.
- Boosts brain development: It contains key nutrients like essential fatty acids that support better learning, memory, and motor skills.
- Stronger immunity: Breast milk is packed with antibodies that protect against infections like diarrhoea, pneumonia, and ear infections.
- Long-term health: Breastfed babies have a lower risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, asthma, and even some childhood cancers.
- Gentle on the tummy: Easier to digest than formula, it helps reduce constipation, gas, and colic.
- Faster recovery: Breastfeeding releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus shrink back to its normal size and reduces bleeding after birth.
- Lowers disease risk: It reduces the chances of breast and ovarian cancer, and may also lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.
- Aids weight loss: Making breast milk burns extra calories, which can help with gradual weight loss post-pregnancy.
- Emotional bonding: The skin-to-skin contact fosters a strong connection with the baby and may help reduce stress and postpartum depression.
Shared responsibility
- Enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes will help safeguard public health and reduce misleading information.
- Employers can create breastfeeding-friendly workplaces with flexible breaks and private spaces.
- Families can offer emotional support, proper nutrition, and a stress-free environment to new mothers.
- Healthcare professionals can provide timely, respectful, and evidence-based counselling.
- Governments must implement and enforce policies that protect breastfeeding rights.
