World breastfeeding week 2025 calls for better support for new mothers

Every year, from 1st to 7th August, World breastfeeding week (WBW) is observed to promote and support breastfeeding across the globe. The week is a joint initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), alongside ministries of health and civil society partners around the globe.

As part of WHO’s Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures campaign launched earlier this year, WBW 2025 highlights the vital role of continued healthcare support for mothers and babies during the breastfeeding journey.

Theme for WBW 2025

World breastfeeding week began in 1992, launched by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) in partnership with WHO and UNICEF. It was created to raise awareness and build support for breastfeeding across health systems and communities.

The week is observed every 1st to 7th August to mark the 1990 Innocenti Declaration, a global commitment to protect and promote breastfeeding. According to a joint statement by WHO and UNICEF in 2024, improving breastfeeding rates could save over 820,000 children’s lives every year. To help close this gap, the official theme for 2025 has been marked as “Invest in breastfeeding, invest in the future.” The campaign focuses on efforts to strengthen: Health systems that offer skilled, sustained breastfeeding support from pregnancy through early childhood

Policies, laws and programmes that prioritise women, babies, and breastfeeding

Community solidarity to uphold every woman and baby’s right to breastfeed anytime, anywhere India’s focus: Creating sustainable support system In India, the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI) announced the theme and slogan for World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2025 - ‘Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems’

According to the National Family Health Survey (2021), 88.6 per cent of women gave birth in hospitals, but only 41.6 per cent were able to start breastfeeding within an hour of birth. Doctors say that feeding within the first hour after birth can help with milk production and encourages early bonding. This period is often called the ‘golden hour’ and can play a role in getting breastfeeding off to a good start. BPNI is prioritising breastfeeding support in the maternity hospitals where women come to give birth to bridge this gap. Why breastfeeding matters Dr Anuradha Kapur, principal director (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) at Max Healthcare, highlights that breastfeeding offers a wide range of physical, emotional, and long-term health benefits – for both babies and mothers.

Benefits for the baby Complete nutrition: Breast milk has the perfect mix of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals tailored to your baby’s changing needs as they grow.

Breast milk has the perfect mix of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals tailored to your baby’s changing needs as they grow. Boosts brain development: It contains key nutrients like essential fatty acids that support better learning, memory, and motor skills.

It contains key nutrients like essential fatty acids that support better learning, memory, and motor skills. Stronger immunity: Breast milk is packed with antibodies that protect against infections like diarrhoea, pneumonia, and ear infections.

Breast milk is packed with antibodies that protect against infections like diarrhoea, pneumonia, and ear infections. Long-term health: Breastfed babies have a lower risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, asthma, and even some childhood cancers.

Breastfed babies have a lower risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, asthma, and even some childhood cancers. Gentle on the tummy: Easier to digest than formula, it helps reduce constipation, gas, and colic. Benefits for the mother

Faster recovery: Breastfeeding releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus shrink back to its normal size and reduces bleeding after birth.

Breastfeeding releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus shrink back to its normal size and reduces bleeding after birth. Lowers disease risk: It reduces the chances of breast and ovarian cancer, and may also lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

It reduces the chances of breast and ovarian cancer, and may also lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Aids weight loss: Making breast milk burns extra calories, which can help with gradual weight loss post-pregnancy.

Making breast milk burns extra calories, which can help with gradual weight loss post-pregnancy. Emotional bonding: The skin-to-skin contact fosters a strong connection with the baby and may help reduce stress and postpartum depression. Shared responsibility The WHO underscores that investing in breastfeeding support is one of the most effective ways for policymakers to improve public health, boost economic growth, and ensure a healthier future for the next generation.