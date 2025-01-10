Star Health targets to double bancassurance biz to Rs 2K cr in three years

India’s largest standalone health insurance company, Star Health and Allied Insurance , said on Friday that it is targeting to double revenue from bancassurance from around Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore in the next three years.

“We will be closing this year at around Rs 1,000 crore in revenue from the bancassurance channel and will be looking to double this in the next three years, leveraging innovative products and rural-focused partnerships,” said Biju Menon, executive director and chief business officer of Star Health.

The company currently has over 70 partners in the bancassurance business, including state-owned banks, private banks, and non-banking finance companies, and is expected to touch the 100-mark soon. To increase fresh business, it reportedly plans to add around 30 bancassurance partners by the first half of the next financial year. At present, the bancassurance share is around 14–15 per cent of fresh business and around 8 per cent of overall business in terms of revenue.

The company said it is giving extra thrust to rural India to drive growth in this business. “The rural sector is what we are mainly targeting, largely concentrating on Grameen and co-operative banks, in addition to regional rural banks. This channel is going to contribute to both retail and corporate growth for us. Partnerships with banks are aimed at mutual growth through revenue growth and increased customer participation,” Menon added.

During the third quarter, the company reportedly partnered with players like Neogrowth, RBL Bank, Niwas Housing Finance, and Northern Arc Finance. The company has tie-ups with five large public sector banks and operates in 38,000 of their branches across the country.

Bancassurance is an arrangement between a bank and an insurance company, allowing the insurance company to sell its products to the bank's client base. Star Health’s growth plans come at a time when Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Debasish Panda urged banks to focus on their “core job” rather than prioritising insurance sales, calling it “incidental” to banking.

When asked about the recent data breach at Star Health, Menon said the company is taking all necessary precautions on the information technology side to ensure such incidents are not repeated. “We have implemented robust measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Safeguarding customer data and privacy is of paramount importance to us,” he said.

Bancassurance recorded an 86 per cent year-on-year surge in the second quarter of FY25, showcasing its pivotal role in driving new premium growth on both retail and corporate fronts.

“Technology plays a crucial role in insurance. We are ensuring we effectively use paperless processes to give customers a digital experience. This will increase penetration and also reduce costs,” he added.